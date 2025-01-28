"We also need to do that" - Former Pakistan batter backs new BCCI guidelines after humiliating loss in PAK vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has highlighted the need for players giving importance to domestic cricket following Pakistan's defeat against the West Indies. The hosts suffered a 120-run loss in the second Test in Multan as the series ended in a draw (1-1).

Basit Ali, on his YouTube channel "Basit Ali", backed the new BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) guidelines and suggested that Pakistan must follow the same too.

Recently, the BCCI issued multiple guidelines following India's 3-1 series defeat in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. One of the guidelines included players having to mandatorily play domestic matches. Several big names returned to the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season after the guidelines were out.

Basit also criticized Pakistan captain Shan Masood for his captaincy along with the bowlers, blaming them for the loss.

"The operation that India has done (domestic cricket) we also need to do that. When you win, everything is right. This Test match was lost because of the bowlers and not batters. The bowlers are 50% responsible for the loss, 30% captaincy and 20% batting. The captain who does not know field placement will be zero only. He is doing county captaincy," he stated. (3:49)
West Indies have won and not leveled against Pakistan, claims Basit Ali

After losing the first Test, West Indies bounced back to win the second Test by 120 runs. They thrashed Pakistan in Multan to draw the series 1-1. Basit Ali, however, stated that West Indies have won and not leveled the series.

He said so because the West Indies did not play with a full-strength team and had several lesser-known players in the team. Basit also expressed his disappointment at the way Pakistan played.

"West Indies came to Pakistan after 19 years and won and went. They have won and not leveled. If someone says it is 1-1, it is not right. A young team, B team, C team, whatever you call it, they leveled and went. Have some shame. It is disappointing that they do not know how to play. Do not tell that there is difference in bowling in the second innings and the fourth innings. West Indies bowled well," he reckoned. (5:50)

