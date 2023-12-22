"We always say that a left-arm seamer should be in the squad" - Gautam Gambhir lauds Arshdeep Singh's performances in IND vs SA ODI series

Gautam Gambhir has lauded Arshdeep Singh for being at his penetrative best in the recently concluded ODI series between India and South Africa.

The Men in Blue set the Proteas a 297-run target in the final ODI of the three-match series in Paarl on Thursday. Arshdeep, who bagged 10 wickets in the series, then registered figures of 4/30 in nine overs as the visitors completed an emphatic 78-run win in the series decider.

Reviewing the game on Star Sports, Gambhir was asked about his thoughts on Arshdeep's spell, to which he responded:

"These are good signs for Indian cricket when young fast bowlers perform like this when there wasn't that much help for fast bowling. What can be better than picking up 10 wickets in the series?"

The former India opener added:

"We always say that a left-arm seamer should be in the squad, that a left-arm seamer gives a different dimension. The sort of series Arshdeep has had, I believe he will take a lot of confidence from this."

Arshdeep hadn't picked up a wicket in the three ODIs he had played before the South Africa series. He registered his maiden five-wicket haul (5/37) in the first game and was awarded the Player of the Series for his telling contributions in both Indian wins.

"Reeza Hendricks was the wicket of the game" - Gautam Gambhir on Arshdeep Singh's dismissal of South African opener

Arshdeep Singh had Reeza Hendricks caught behind by KL Rahul. [P/C: AP]

Gautam Gambhir was particularly appreciative of Arshdeep Singh's dismissal of Reeza Hendricks. He explained:

"For me, Reeza Hendricks was the wicket of the game because of the way the ball went away after pitching and the way he dismissed him. Arshdeep normally tries to swing the ball and likes to bring it in but here because there wasn't much swing available, he used the scrambled seam."

The cricketer-turned-commentator picked the left-arm seamer's dismissal of Tony de Zorzi as the turning point of the game. He said:

"Considering the way (Tony de) Zorzi was batting, it was the turning point of the match. He got a little reverse there. So overall Arshdeep performed exceptionally well, and today because there wasn't too much help for the fast bowlers."

De Zorzi, who smashed a match-winning unbeaten century in the second ODI, scored an 87-ball 81 in Thursday's game. He was given out leg-before-wicket on review after the on-field umpire had turned down the initial appeal.

