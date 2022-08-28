Asia Cup 2022: "We have to ask our batters whether they were prepared" - Dasun Shanaka following Sri Lanka's comprehensive loss to Afghanistan in tournament opener

Sri Lanka white-ball captain Dasun Shanaka has cast doubts over his batters' preparedness following their eight-wicket defeat to Afghanistan in the opening game of the Asia Cup on Saturday (August 27). Shanaka further stated that their manner of the loss was highly demoralizing.

Afghanistan, who elected to field first, picked up three wickets within two overs to push Sri Lanka on the back foot. Left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi dismissed Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka before Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Chamika Karunartne dragged their side to 105.

Speaking after the comprehensive defeat, the all-rounder questioned whether the Sri Lankan batters were ready for Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq as the conditions in the UAE differ from those back home.

Shanaka, who registered a first-ball duck, said the pitch was good, but the top-order batters failed to capitalize on that.

He said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"We have to ask our batters whether they were prepared. We know that Farooqi swings the ball both ways. Naveen-ul-Haq also swings it most of the time. It's not like in our conditions; these bowlers are a bit skiddier. We have to ask that question of whether we were ready for them. It was a really good pitch. It was the first two overs that changed the whole situation. It's been a concern over the past two years that we haven't had partnerships upfront."

Afghanistan's batting was equally dominant as Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz slammed 83 in 6.1 overs. Wanindu Hasaranga was the sole wicket-taker, while Maheesh Theekshna ran Ibrahim Zadran out.

"You've got to be able to bat in any conditions" - Dasun Shanaka

Dasun Shanaka registered a first-ball duck. (Credits: Twitter)

Shanaka admitted that losing early wickets made it hard to get back in the game and that there are no excuses for poor batting performance. He added:

"When you lose two wickets in the first over, and four inside the powerplay, it's really hard to get back into the game. Losing is a normal thing, but we're too good a team to lose by this kind of margin. They bowled really well with the new ball, but we have no excuses. You've got to be able to bat in any conditions."

Sri Lanka next face Bangladesh in a must-win game on September 1 in Dubai, while Afghanistan will lock horns with Bangladesh on Tuesday (August 30) in Sharjah.

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury