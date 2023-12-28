“We didn't bat well in both innings” – Rohit Sharma sums up India’s heartbreaking loss to South Africa in 1st Test

India captain Rohit Sharma said that his team failed to deliver with the bat, which resulted in an innings and 32-run loss against South Africa in the first Test.

The 36-year-old pointed out that the batters failed to cash in on boundary opportunities unlike the Proteas, who made the most of the conditions. He, however, credited wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul for being their torch-bearer in the first innings with his gritty century under pressure.

Rohit Sharma's reaction came as the visitors lost the opening Test inside three days. India were bundled out for 245 and 131 in response to South Africa’s 408. Only Rahul (101 in the first innings) and Virat Kohli (76 in the second innings) looked good with the bat for the visitors on the challenging track.

Rohit Sharma said in the post-match show:

“We were not good enough to win. Having been put into bat, KL batted well to get us that score, but then we didn't exploit the conditions with the ball and then again didn't show up today with the bat.”

“If we have to win Test matches, we have to come together collectively and we didn't do that. Guys have come here before, we know what to expect and everyone has their own plan.”

He added:

“Our batters were challenged and we didn't adapt well. This is a boundary-scoring ground, we saw them (South Africa) score many but we need to understand the opposition and their strengths as well. We didn't bat well in both innings, that's why we stand here.”

Notably, Rohit himself managed just five and a duck in his two innings.

“I don’t want to be too critical” – Rohit Sharma defends India’s bowling unit after Test loss to South Africa

Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, defended India’s bowling unit despite South Africa scoring 408 runs to take a 163-run lead in the first innings. He pointed out that Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and debutant Prasidh Krishna didn’t have enough experience in South Africa.

He said in the post-match show:

“Not too many positives to finish the game within 3 days, but KL showed what we need to do on this sort of pitch. Our bowlers, a lot of these guys haven't been here before so I don't want to be too critical.”

Rohit added that India will regroup and come out as a better side in the must-win second Test.

“Important for us to regroup. We go through these times as sportsmen and we need to be ready for the next Test now.”

The second Test will be played at Newlands in Cape Town, starting January 3. India must win the game to avoid another series loss in South Africa. They lost the previous series 1-2 during the 2021-22 tour.

Click here to check out the full IND vs SA 1st Test scorecard.

