"We are the best HOST" - Irfan Pathan after Pakistan receive warm welcome in India for World Cup 2023

Irfan Pathan took to his social media handle on Thursday to react to the Pakistan team's thunderous welcome in India for the World Cup 2023.

Pakistan landed in Hyderabad on Wednesday ahead of their first warm-up match against New Zealand. Babar Azam and company received a wonderful response from Indian fans at the airport.

Pathan reckoned that many would be surprised by the wonderful hospitality given to the Pakistani contingent. Calling India the best host, he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Hamari mehman Nawazi se surprise hai kaafi log. We are the best HOST in every scope of life not just cricket. That’s how we are as a nation and ppl. All the counties came to play World Cup will have most memorable tournament."

Pakistan are scheduled to play a warm-up match against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, September 29. The game will be played behind closed doors due to security reasons.

The Babar Azam-led side will face Australia in their second and final warm-up match at the same venue on Tuesday, October 3.

"Overwhelmed by the love and support" - Babar Azam on Pakistan getting a rousing welcome in India for World Cup 2023

People gathered in large numbers at the Hyderabad airport to catch a glimpse of Pakistan cricketers. Skipper Babar Azam was mightly pleased with the reception and shared an Instagram story to thank Indian fans.

"Overwhelmed by the love and support here in Hyderabad!" he wrote.

Screenshot of Babar Azam's Instagram story.

Apart from Babar, the likes of Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan also posted messages on social media following their arrival in India.

Shaheen wrote:

"Great welcome thus far!"

Screenshot of Shaheen Afridi's Instagram story.

Sharing his excitement for the World Cup, Rizwan wrote:

"Amazing reception from the people here. Everything was super smooth. Looking forward to the next 1.5 months."

Pakistan will open their World Cup 2023 campaign with a clash against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 6.