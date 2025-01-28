“We drop our standards and play at their level” - Former cricketer slams Pakistan after historic loss in PAK vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja slammed the side for their dismal performance in the shocking second Test defeat to the West Indies in Multan. After winning the series opener by 127 runs at the same venue, the hosts were heavily favored on similar spin-friendly conditions.

However, Pakistan allowed the visitors to post a respectable 163 from 54/8 in the first innings. Their batters then produced a sorry display to be bowled out for 154 in response, conceding a nine-run lead.

Boyed by the slender lead, the visitors scored 244 in their second innings to set Pakistan a competitive target of 254. Unfortunately for the hosts, it was a bridge too far as they capitulated for a paltry 133 to lose by 120 runs.

After the two-match series was done and dusted at 1-1, Ramiz Raja did not mince words in slamming Pakistan for the embarrassing defeat in the second Test.

"This is the frustrating part of our cricket. Against top teams, we raise our game, but when facing weaker teams, we drop our standards and play at their level. Basic mistakes that you don't expect from a team like Pakistan were on full display. It's difficult to explain or justify this defeat," he said via CricketPakistan.com.

Ramiz added:

"The strategy seemed to be focused on exploiting spin-friendly conditions, especially against the West Indies, who aren’t traditionally known for their strength against spin. However, the brutal nature of the pitch meant that winning the toss became crucial. When you lose the toss and fail to capitalize on the conditions, you leave yourself vulnerable, as we saw in the second Test."

The Multan victory was West Indies' first Test win on Pakistan soil in over 34 years. After not winning a home Test series since early 2021, Pakistan finally pulled through for a 2-1 series win against England at the end of last year.

However, their Test struggles have returned, with the 1-1 home series result against the West Indies coming after a 0-2 series whitewash in South Africa.

"A lack of impact from both departments" - Ramiz Raja on Pakistan's defeat

Ramiz Raja was unimpressed by the batters and bowlers alike in the Pakistan Test side [Credit: Getty]

Ramiz Raja expressed concerns about Pakistan's batters and bowlers' prowess even on spin-friendly home tracks in Tests.

Shan Masood's side scored under 200 in three out of the four innings against the West Indies, with a highest score of only 230. While the bowlers fared better, their lack of a killer instinct against the visitors' tail proved costly in the second Test.

"If you’re relying on spin to win matches, then you need to select players who can play spin confidently, both in batting and bowling. You also need spinners who can handle the pressure and deliver consistently. Instead, we saw a lack of impact from both departments, with even a West Indies spinner, unknown to many before the series, outshining our players," said Ramiz.

He added:

"Our batsmen lack the confidence to handle spin in pressure situations, especially when close-in fielders are present. They panic, play rash shots, and throw away their wickets. This is a recurring issue that the team hasn’t learned from, as the same mistakes were repeated in the second innings."

The latest defeat saw Pakistan hit rock bottom as they slipped to the bottom of the nine-team World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

