"We are in the final, that's the only response that I have" - Temba Bavuma addresses route to WTC Final amid intense criticism 

South Africa Test captain Temba Bavuma defended his team's progress to the World Test Championship (WTC) following criticism regarding their relatively easy schedule in the 2023-25 cycle. The Proteas did not play in the subcontinent, nor did they have matches against heavyweights like Australia and England in their schedule.

South Africa began their cycle with a two-match Test series against India at home. Their remaining series in the cycle were all two-match affairs only. They suffered a whitewash against New Zealand, where they put out a second-string squad. After that they recorded three consecutive series wins over the West Indies, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan, to set up a clash against Australia in the final.

South Africa ended the WTC cycle with a win percentage of 69.44, with only 12 Test matches played. The limited number of matches, and the relatively easier nature of the schedule, led to several former players, including Michael Vaughan questioning the competition's functioning.

Trending

"If you look at South Africa, they’ve got to the final by beating pretty much nobody," Vaughan told Fox Cricket.

Following the former England captain's comments, South Africa red-ball coach Shukri Conrad staunchly defended the team's achievement. Skipper Temba Bavuma has refused to be drawn into the debate, insisting that their progress to the final is statement enough.

"I wouldn't like to respond to it (the critics) . We are in the final, that's the only response that I have," Bavuma said in an interview with the Hindustan Times.

Bavuma further suggested that all Test series should have at least three matches. He cited the example of the home series against India in 2023-24, where the scoreline ended as 1-1.

"We'd love to play more in South Africa. We'd love to be able to test our skills a lot more. We'd also like to be able to test our mettle a lot more. I think of the India series we played here at home, which ended 1-1. It was only a two-match series, and I think the end of that series was a bit of an anticlimax. I think England played about 22 Tests last year. We played 12, that's almost 50 percent. So, you know, hopefully, you don't really get those types of disparities." Bavuma added.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma had also admitted at the end of the series that there should have been a third match to settle the affair, but at the same time, added that it was not something in their control.

"I guess they have their reasons for seeing us as underdogs" - Temba Bavuma on former South Africa players' WTC final prediction

Although there is a long way to go for the WTC Final, the majority are inclining towards Australia defending the title with a win at Lord's. Former South African players like AB de Villiers, Shaun Pollock, and JP Duminy have labeled Temba Bavuma and company as underdogs against the Men in Yellow.

"I guess they have their reasons for seeing us as underdogs. I think many people would have written us off in terms of getting to this point, looking at how our campaign started, our Test Championship started and look to go and win seven Test matches in a row," Bavuma said.

"That's something that's not really normal and doesn't happen everyday. Whereas, you think of a powerhouse like Australia who, I mean, they're defending the Test Championship trophy. So you can understand why they see themselves as favourites," he added.

South Africa recorded successive whitewashes against Sri Lanka and Pakistan at home to secure a place in the top two and knock India out of the final race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️