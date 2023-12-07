"We are not here to finish his career"- Wahab Riaz on Haris Rauf amidst NOC saga for Big Bash League 2023/24

Pakistan's chief selector and former cricketer Wahab Riaz opened up on the questions over the board allowing fast bowler Haris Rauf to feature in the Big Bish League (BBL) 2023/24 by issuing an NOC.

There has been a lot of talk about why the board took a step back after issuing a show cause notice to Rauf for refusing to be available for selection in Pakistan's Test squad against Australia.

Amidst rumors of a potential termination of Haris Rauf's central contract, here's what Wahab Riaz told Sports Paktv:

"Haris Rauf is our own product. We are not here to finish his career. When any player signs the central contract, he is bound to have Pakistan cricket as his priority. There are termination clauses in the central contract in case of a breach, but people are assuming and spreading rumours as if they know everything. The show cause notice is not something that has happened for the first time so there is no need to make a big issue out of it."

He further added:

"We did not come under any pressure while giving the NOCs. There's a committee of 3-4 members who discuss whether the players concerned are in the scheme of things of the national team and accordingly, the NOC process gets underway."

Wahab Riaz explained why Haris Rauf was granted NOC

Wahab Riaz believes playing five games in the Big Bash League will only help Rauf to pick up rhythm as a fast bowler, which would eventually help Pakistan if he is selected for the tour of New Zealand.

On this, he stated:

"Haris Rauf captained the Islamabad team in the domestic T20 competition bu they weren't able to reach the super eights stage. There's a gap of one and a half months from now to the New Zealand tour. Cricket Australia's Big Bash contract with him is of just five games. We want our players to keep playing and stay in the rhythm since he is a fast bowler. That's why we gave him the NOC from 7th to 28th December, after which he will directly join the Pakistan team in New Zealand if he gets selected."

Alongside Rauf, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan have been the two other Pakistan players who have received an NOC from the PCB.