“We could be the front runners for the title” - When R Ashwin revealed the reason to join Delhi from Kings XI Punjab in trade deal

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin could be set for a new franchise in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) as he has sought clarity from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after his big-money switch in the last mega auction. The franchise could either use him to facilitate a trade deal, or be released back into the player pool for the mega-auction to free up their purse.

After his exit from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) following their two-year ban in 2015, Ashwin has had short-term stints with multiple franchises. He went on to represent the Rising Pune Supergiant, Kings XI Punjab, the Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals, before reuniting with the Yellow Army ahead of the 2025 season.

The spinner's stint with Kings XI Punjab was particularly noteworthy because he served as captain during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. After the franchise failed to make it to the playoffs on either occasion, he was subject to a trade deal during the off-season ahead of IPL 2020.

Kings XI Punjab traded him to Delhi Capitals, upon Ashwin's insistence, in a lucrative deal, while spin bowler Jagadeesha Suchith was also part of the deal.

"I was coming to a franchise which had qualified for the playoffs last season, and had some very exciting players including Rishabh (Pant) and Prithvi (Shaw). I thought I could use my experience for the franchise and improve the team further. If I could help in strengthening the bowling, we could be the front runners for the title, I came with that intention," the player said on the franchise's official Instagram handle during a Live session after the switch was complete in 2020.

Ashwin played 28 matches for DC, picking up 20 wickets at an average of 36.10, and an economy rate of 7.55. He had famously picked up two wickets in his first-ever over for his franchise on debut, which was poetically against the Kings XI Punjab.

R Ashwin was part of the DC team that made it to the IPL 2020 Final

Ashwin was part of the DC setup for a couple of seasons, lining up with arguably the franchise's most successful phase since its inception. The franchise made it to the finals of the 2020 edition, while finishing at the top of the table in the next edition, before losing consecutive matches in the playoffs.

He was not among the list of names retained by DC ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. The franchise attempted to re-sign him during a bidding war with the Rajasthan Royals (RR), but the latter ultimately secured his services for INR 5 crore.

