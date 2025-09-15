"We gave proper reply" - Suryakumar Yadav breaks silence on India not shaking hands with Pakistan players after Asia Cup 2025 clash

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that the decision to not exchange handshakes with Pakistan players after the Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai was taken by the Indian government and the BCCI. The 35-year-old defended the move, stating that some things are above sportsmanship.

The Men in Blue thumped Pakistan by seven wickets in match number six of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 14. Batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan were held to 127-9 as Kuldeep Yadav claimed 3-18, while Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah picked up two each. In the chase, skipper Suryakumar top-scored with 47* off 37 balls.

After India won the game in the 16th over, Suryakumar and Shivam Dube walked off without shaking hands with Pakistan players. Speaking at the post-match press conference, the Indian captain opened up on the decision and explained:

"Our government and BCCI were aligned. We came here and we took a call. We came here just to play the game. We gave the proper reply."

He also defended the Indian camp over the move and added:

"Few things in life are ahead of sportsman spirit."

Earlier, Suryakumar did not shake hands with Pakistan skipper Salman Agha after the latter won the toss and decided to bat first in the Asia Cup 2025 clash.

"Don't know what's happening outside" - Suryakumar Yadav on pressure of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash

An India-Pakistan comes with its own set of pressures. There was a lot going on off the field in the build-up to the Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai on Sunday. The Indian skipper, however, downplayed all the hype and asserted that the team has been focusing on their game, keeping aside the outside noise. He commented:

"The players and support staff, we all had a chat after coming here that we will try to cut the outside noise 70-80 percent, as much as we can. That would be good for us as we would be able to execute our plans better on the ground. I don't know what's happening outside because my team keeps me away from it. I am sure the other players and support staff are also trying the same. That's when you can execute with a clear mind."

Having won both their matches in convincing fashion, India's last Group A clash in Asia Cup 2025 will be against Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19.

