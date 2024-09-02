"We are going to see Babar scoring big runs very soon" - Jason Gillespie backs former captain amid his struggles in PAK vs BAN 2024 Test series

Pakistan red-ball coach Jason Gillespie has thrown his weight behind Babar Azam, who is under fire due to his rut in the format, especially given the string of low scores in the home series against Bangladesh. Nevertheless, the 71-Test veteran expressed confidence in Babar returning to form.

The former Pakistan captain hasn't scored a half-century in Tests since December 2022 and has now gone 16 innings without a fifty-plus score. The hosts' underwhelming performance in the ongoing series against Bangladesh has largely been down to the right-hander's outing, managing only 64 runs in four innings with a best of 31.

Speaking at a pres conference after Day 4 of the second Test against Bangladesh, Gillespie observed how Babar hasn't been able to convert his starts, but reckons is quite close to returning to form.

"Babar is a quality player, and he’s got a couple of starts. A bit like quite a few of our players, he hasn’t been able to convert starts. But Babar is a world-class player he’s very close, I feel it. I am really confident that we are going to see Babar scoring big runs very soon. He’s too good a player and looking forward to seeing him doing well," Gillespie said.

After managing 274 in their first innings, Pakistan allowed Bangladesh to reach 262 despite having them on 26/6 at one stage. The home side were skittled for 172 in their second essay, leaving the opposition to chase down only 185.

The Bangla Tigers are well placed at 42/0 after seven overs before bad light stopped play.

"I liked the conditions for this Test match" - Jason Gillespie

Jason Gillespie. (Image Credits: PCB Twitter)

Gillespie added that Pakistan do have the quality to succeed and will keep backing them no matter what. He stated:

"We are lacking in a few areas but hopefully, we will address those issues soon. I think there's a lot of quality in that dressing room of Pakistan, and the boys are working really well. I know they can develop into match-winners for Pakistan. This Test match is evidence that our players can perform in Test cricket. I liked the conditions for this Test match, and all of them will have my back going forward. We have a game to win tomorrow, and we will try to give it our best shot."

Going into day 5, Pakistan need all 10 wickets to win the second Test against Bangladesh and level the series.

