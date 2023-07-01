"We got the cheques but not the money"- Saeed Ajmal discloses Pakistan players did not get 25 lakh prize money after T20 WC 2009 win

Former Pakistan off-spinner Saeed Ajmal has disclosed that the squad members of the 2009 T20 World Cup-winning team did not get their prize money in their bank accounts.

In a chat with Nadir Ali on his podcast, Ajmal spoke about how the Pakistan government announced prize money for all the players of the T20 World Cup-winning team. The players received the cheques as well, but they got dishonored.

Saeed Ajmal said that every player was given a cheque of 25 lakh PKR. However, the money was not credited to their accounts.

"Our cheques after ICC T20 World Cup 2009 win got dishonored. We got the cheques but not the money. Yusuf Raza Gillani sir was there. The cheques got bounced. It was a cheque of 25 lakh," said Ajmal.

"I did not get any prize money for being World No. 1 bowler" - Saeed Ajmal

During the same chat, host Nadir Ali asked Saeed Ajmal whether he received prize money for becoming the world number one bowler in ICC Rankings. In response, Ajmal stated that he never got any remuneration for achieving the feat. The veteran off-spinner also rued on the fact of not receiving a financial reward, despite making it to the ICC ODI Team of the Year.

"You have done 10 million on YouTube. What did you get? Trophy. Did you get prize money? No, right. I was earning money by playing matches. ICC does not pay you anything separately if you are the World No.1 player," said Ajmal.

The former Pakistan off-spinner concluded:

"I did not get any prize money for being World No. 1 bowler. Plus, in 2012 and 2013, I was in the ICC ODI team of the year, I was there for two years. It is a team of the best players in the world. My name has come there twice, but I did not get anything financially. ICC gives you an award. That's it, it comes near your name. But I think it is more than enough."

Ajmal was the star performer of Pakistan's T20 World Cup triumph in 2009. He bagged 12 wickets and was the second highest wicket-taker for the team after Umar Gul.

Poll : 0 votes