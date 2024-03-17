“We just didn't execute the plans” – Babar Azam slams bowling unit as Peshawar Zalmi crash out of PSL 2024

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam has slammed his side's bowling unit as the team crashed out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024. Zalmi failed to defend 185 runs against Islamabad United in the second Eliminator in Karachi on Saturday, March 17.

Babar pointed out that Zalmi looked clueless with the ball despite reducing Islamabad to 85/4 in 10 overs before Imad Wasim and Haider Ali scored half-centuries.

He said in his post-match comments (via Cricbuzz):

“After 10 overs we were in a good position. But after that, the bowling was very bad. Conditions remained the same. We just didn't execute the plans. Credit to Imad and Haider for the way he's playing. First 10 overs we were ahead, and then it was ordinary bowling. Thanks to the fans.”

Peshawar Zalmi, who finished in the top two of the PSL 2024 points table, had earlier lost the eliminator 1 by seven wickets in a one-sided contest.

Islamabad United beat Babar Azam and Co. to reach PSL 2024 final

Half-centuries from Imad Wasim and Haider Ali helped Islamabad United beat Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets and reach the PSL 2024 final.

Chasing 186, Imad scored an unbeaten 59 runs off 40 balls in a knock laced with nine boundaries. Haider Ali also stayed unbeaten on 52 off 29 deliveries, hitting five sixes and two boundaries.

The duo shared an unbeaten 98-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Martin Guptill also chipped in 34 off 21 with the help of one six and five boundaries.

Saim Ayub bagged two wickets for Zalmi, while Luke Wood, Mehran Mumtaz, and Khurram Shehzad picked up two wickets apiece.

Expand Tweet

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi put up 185/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Saim Ayub starred with the bat, scoring 73 off 44 balls with the help of four sixes and six boundaries.

Mohammad Haris and Babar Azam chipped in with 40 (25) and 25 (22), respectively. Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Aamer Jamal provided a late flourish, scoring 18 (9) and 17*(9), respectively.

Naseem Shah emerged as the pick of the Islamabad bowlers, returning with figures of 3/30, while Obed McCoy and skipper Shadab Khan bagged one wicket each.

Expand Tweet

Islamabad United will now face Multan Sultans in the PSL 2024 final at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday, March 18.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App