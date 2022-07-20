"We have learnt so much from Babar Azam" - Abdullah Shafique after match-winning knock vs Sri Lanka

Young opener Abdullah Shafique produced a batting masterclass as Pakistan trounced Sri Lanka by four wickets in Galle on Wednesday to go 1-0 up in the two-match Test series.

Chasing 342 runs, the tourists added 87 for the first wicket to lay a strong foundation. Although they lost Imam-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali in quick succession, Shafique and skipper Babar Azam consolidated the innings with a 101-run partnership.

They dominated the proceedings and put Pakistan in the driver's seat against the in-form Sri Lankan bowlers. Sharing his experience of batting alongside Babar in the post-match press conference, Shafique said:

"Babar is one of the best in the world. We have learnt so much from Babar Azam. I enjoyed batting with him in the middle."

The Pakistan batters had to grind hard against some quality bowling. Throwing light on how he planned to gun down the target, the 22-year-old added:

"Our plan was simple. We had to go get the runs. It was difficult but with time it was easier. Spinners with the new ball was slightly tough to play."

Babar Azam, who scored a fine century in the first innings, chipped in with a half-century in the second essay.

The hosts thought they had an opening with Babar's (55) dismissal, but a significant contribution from Mohammad Rizwan (40) put Sri Lanka on the backfoot.

Abdullah Shafique eventually remained unbeaten on 160, a knock that included seven boundaries and one six to take Pakistan home.

"We know how to play spin so we believed" - Babar Azam

While the hosts' spinners came hard at the Pakistan batters, Babar Azam asserted that they were confident throughout the run chase.

He also showered high praise on Abdullah Shafique, saying:

"We know how to play spin so we believed. Me and Abdullah were just trying to build a partnership. As a youngster, he is showing a lot of class. Really pleasing to see him perform well."

With Pakistan 1-0 up in the series, the second Test will get underway on July 24 at the Galle International Stadium in Galle.

