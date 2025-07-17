"We'll have to see how bad the cut is" - India's assistant coach reveals details of fast bowler's injury ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Team India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate recently revealed that left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh sustained a cut on his finger during the side's recent practice session in Beckenham. He stated that the bowler was taken to a doctor by the medical team for further examination.

Doeschate disclosed that Arshdeep sustained the injury while trying to stop a ball. He mentioned that the team management still awaits the doctor's evaluation to see if the 26-year-old would require stitches for the cut.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of Team India's upcoming fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England, ten Doeschate said:

"Yeah, he took a ball while he was bowling there. He tried to stop it, and it's just a cut, so we'll have to see how bad the cut is. The medical team has taken him to see a doctor. If he needs stitches or doesn't need stitches, it's going to be important for our planning for the next few days."

It is worth mentioning that Arshdeep has yet to feature in a single game in the five-match series. He was benched for the first three fixtures.

England secured a 22-run win over India in the recently concluded Test at Lord's, London, to take a 2-1 lead in the series. The fourth Test will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, from July 23 to 27.

"In terms of heart, he is like a lion" - Ryan ten Doeschate opens up on Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj's workload management

Mohammed Siraj is the only Team India pacer to have played in all three Tests of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. On being asked about the fast bowler's workload management, Ryan ten Doeschate pointed out that the think tank will take a call closer to the fourth Test.

He lavished praise on Siraj's attitude, pointing out that the bowler is always ready to give it his all. Suggesting that teams could, at times, take having a workhorse like Siraj for granted, ten Doeschate remarked:

"I think we take for granted how lucky we are to have someone like that. I know it doesn't always have the returns that you expect from a fast bowler, but in terms of heart, he is like a lion, and what he brings to his bowling attack whenever he does have the ball in hand, you always feel like something is going to happen.

"He is not someone who is going to shy away from workload, but it makes it even more important for us to manage his workload and make sure that he is at least fit to give his best. We will take a call on the combination we play closer to Manchester, particularly given the Arshdeep situation as well."

Siraj is currently the leading wicket-taker of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He has picked up 13 wickets across six innings at an average of 32.

