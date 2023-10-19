"We lost the match because DJ didn't play Nagin dance"- Top 10 funny memes after Bangladesh's crushing loss against India in 2023 World Cup

Team India continued their dominant run in the 2023 World Cup with a thumping win agaisnt Bangladesh on Thursday (October 19). The Rohit Sharma-led side beat Bangladesh by seven wickets at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

It was a comprehensive win as all the departments performed well in unison for the Men in Blue. The bowlers set up the platform in the first innings by restricting Bangladesh to a below-par total after they won the toss and opted to bat first.

Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets apiece as Bangladesh could only reach 256/8 in 50 overs. Tanzid Hasan (51) and Litton Das (66) hit half-centuries for Bangladesh.

In reply, India managed to scale down the target comfortably in 41.3 overs without any issues. Virat Kohli (103*) anchored the chase with surgical precision and hit his 48th ODI century in the process. Rohit Sharma (48) and Shubman Gill (53) played supporting roles with aggressive half-centuries in the top order.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the one-sided match between India and Bangladesh in the 2023 World Cup on Thursday. They expressed their reactions through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"India are always a very good side, really capable of doing big things"- Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto

At the post-match presentation, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto reflected on the disappointing loss and said:

"India are always a very good side, really capable of doing big things. (On losing the last three matches to three top teams and which one of them played the best) All the three teams we played were tough, but we could have done better to be honest.

On the positives for the Bangladesh team from this contest, Shanto added:

"I think Tanzid Hasan batted really well and the fast bowlers too bowled well but had Litton Das batted longer and we could have picked up a couple of wickets with the new ball, it could have been a different ball game."

He concluded by giving a positive update to Bangladesh fans.

"Shakib Al Hasan should be back for the next game."

Do you think Bangladesh can still make it to the semi-final of 2023 World Cup? Let us know your views in the comments section.