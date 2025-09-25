“We never see them bowling to save their skin” – Former India pacer’s huge praise for spin duo after win over Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2025 Super4 clash

Former cricketer Varun Aaron heaped his praise on India’s spin duo Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy for their heroics with the ball in a 41-run win over Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash in Dubai on Wednesday, September 24. The former pacer lauded them for their attacking mindset, which aims to take wickets rather than trying to control the flow of runs.

The 35-year-old further commended Kuldeep for his ability to deliver googlies to fox the batters, especially while bowling against the right-handers.

The statement came after the left-arm wrist-spinner returned with figures of 3/18 in his quota of four overs, while Chakaravarthy bagged two wickets by conceding just 29 runs.

Aaron told ESPNcricinfo:

“(On using spin duo Varun and Kuldeep) I think that’s gonna be the case in Dubai more often than not, especially on wickets like this. With the way Kuldeep is bowling, especially he’s bowling such a beautiful pace through the air, every googly finishes on the stumps when he bowls to a righty. That’s not easy to bowl from that angle, land the googly just on leg stump, outside leg stump, and hit the stumps. He’s just got in tiled at the moment.”

“See, it’s really important to get wickets in the current T20 game, and Varun and Kuldeep are both wicket-taking bowlers. We never see them bowling to save their skin. We always see them attacking for wickets. And that’s what you need because the only way you can control the flow of runs. This competition, in the Asia Cup, we are not seeing that big of a fight put up against India. But against the better teams like Australia, England, South Africa, you gotta need bowlers like Varun and Kuldeep to get wickets more than stem the flow of runs in the middle,” he added.

With 12 wickets in five matches, Kuldeep Yadav is currently the leading wicket-taker in the Asia Cup 2025, including 3/18 against Pakistan in a group-stage match at the same venue.

Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy spun a web as India beat Bangladesh to reach the Asia Cup 2025 final

BCCI @BCCI 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹! 👍 The winning run continues for #TeamIndia &amp; we seal a place in the summit clash of the #AsiaCup2025, with a game to spare in #Super4! 🙌

Chasing 169, Bangladesh were bundled out for 127 in 19.3 overs. The batting unit flopped, barring Saif Hassan, who top-scored with 69 runs off 51 balls, including five maximums and three fours. Apart from Varun and Kuldeep, Jasprit Bumrah also bagged two wickets for India.

Earlier, the Men in Blue put up 168/6 after being asked to bat first. World No.1-ranked T20I batter Abhishek Sharma starred with the bat, scoring 75 runs off 37 balls, including five sixes and six fours. Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill chipped in with 38 (29) and 29 (19), respectively. For Bangladesh, Rishad Hossain scalped two wickets.

India will next face Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash.

