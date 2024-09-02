"We have never seen such a confused and nervous Babar ever before" - Twitter reacts as Babar Azam departs for just 11 runs in 2nd Test 

Pakistan batter Babar Azam's horrendous run of form continued as he wrapped up the home series against Bangladesh with yet another poor outing on Monday, September 2. Fans were unimpressed with the right-handed batter, who was dismissed for just 11 runs in the second innings on Day 4 of the second and final Test of the ongoing series in Rawalpindi.

Babar came to the crease following Saim Ayub's dismissal in the 13th over of the innings. He tried to get going after scoring a boundary off Taskin Ahmed but was dismissed as soon as he reached double figures.

The ace batter attempted a delicate push against a delivery well outside the off stump by Nahid Rana. However, the stroke caught the outside edge, leading to a comfortable catch at first slip by Shadman Islam.

This marked the second time that Rana got the better of Babar Azam in the Test series. The right-arm pacer had dismissed the former skipper in the second innings of the first Test as well.

Fans reacted strongly to Babar's yet another failure. Here are some of the reactions on social media:

"Tbh Shaheen Afridi can bat better than Babar Azam," one fan wrote.

"This babar downfall will ruin my mental health," one user remarked.

"Time to drop Babar Azam from the team," another fan remarked.

Nahid Rana has dismissed Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, and Shan Masood in the second innings so far

The 21-year-old seamer has been on a wicket-taking spree since coming into the attack in the second innings of the second Test. Just a four-over spell was enough to decimate Pakistan's middle-order and put Bangladesh in the driver's seat in the match.

Babar ended the series with only 64 runs at an average of 16. He began proceedings with a duck in the series opener in Rawalpindi and could only muster a couple of starts after that.

Pakistan are tottering at 92-6 (at the time of writing) in the first session of the penultimate day. The duo of Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha are tasked with building the lead which currently stands at 104 runs.

