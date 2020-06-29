We have the potential to beat England, says Azhar Ali

Pakistan and England will play three Tests and and three T20Is, starting July 30.

Azhar Ali believes that his team have the potential to beat England.

Azhar Ali

Pakistan Test team captain Azhar Ali is confident that his men can give hosts England a tough fight if they consistently manage to put together totals of more than 300 runs. Pakistan has left for their tour to England, where the two teams will play three Tests and as many T20Is. This will be their first international series in the Covid era.

“I think that if our batting can put together totals around 300 or more we have the potential to beat England. On recent tours we have made strong comebacks and done well there,” Azhar Ali said at the media conference before his team’s departure to England.

Pakistan do not have a very experienced pace bowling attack but Azhar Ali feels that the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah or Muhammad Hasnain have immense potential to do well in English conditions.

“I believe we have a pace-cum-spin attack which can give England a run for their money. Youngsters like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah or Muhammad Hasnain have immense potential to succeed in English conditions while we have plenty of experience as well in our bowling,” Azhar Ali said.

A special message from Pakistan team for the fans. pic.twitter.com/Ojcemm0C4n — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 28, 2020

Azhar Ali says Pakistan are accustomed to playing in empty stadiums

When asked about how it will feel to play without any crowds, Azhar Ali said that Pakistan are used to playing in empty stadiums. Ever since the terror attack on the Sri Lankan team in Pakistan, the men in green have played their home games in UAE.

Advertisement

“No one knows better than us what it is like to bat in an empty stadium,” Azhar Ali said.

Meanwhile, the 10 players and one staff member who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week are self-isolating in their homes in Pakistan, and will travel to England upon medical clearance.