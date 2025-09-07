"We realized then that this boy was special" - Sanjay Bangar's stunning revelation about Team India star ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

Former Team India batting coach Sanjay Bangar made a stunning revelation about how Shubman Gill left head coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli stunned during his first net session with the side. Gill became a household name after dominating the 2018 Under-19 World Cup and finishing as the Player of the Tournament.He was soon drafted into the Indian side for the ODI series in New Zealand in 2019. The stylish right-hander further debuted in Tests during the famous 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, which India won 2-1.Recalling the first sight of Gill at the Team India nets, Bangar told Doordarshan Sports (via TOI):&quot;It was his first session and he walked out to bat in the nets. Ravi Shastri was the head coach, the captain was Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni was still in the team. We were preparing for the 2019 ODI World Cup. Coach Ravi Shastri was so impressed that he wanted to put him in the playing XI. ‘Isko abhi khila do’ (Play him now). He left that kind of imprint in his first net session itself, and we realized then that this boy was special.&quot;He added:&quot;The side-arm throwers and I started to bowl at Shubman. When we pitched it up, he would play the drive. If the ball was a little outside off-stump, he cut it. If it was slightly short, he pulled it. The other nets stopped; only his net was going on, and everyone was watching in amazement — wondering what this was.&quot;Gill has come a long way since his debut, establishing himself as one of the best batters across formats. He has scored 6,000 runs at an average of over 46 with 18 centuries in 113 matches across formats.Shubman Gill is coming off a historic Test series in EnglandAll eyes were on Shubman Gill when he was appointed Test captain a month ahead of the daunting five-match series in England. However, the youngster exceeded expectations in style, scoring an incredible 754 runs in five Tests at an average of over 75, including four centuries.Gill broke several records during the series, including becoming India's top-scorer in an innings in England and their highest-scorer in an innings as Test captain with a 269 in the first innings of the second Test at Edgbaston.His 754 runs were also the second-highest score in a Test series by an Indian batter, behind only Sunil Gavaskar's 774 in 1970/71. Furthermore, Gill led the side admirably in his first series as Test captain, with the visitors walking away from the UK tour with a 2-2 draw.