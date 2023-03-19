"We salute you buddy"- Twitterati hails Temba Bavuma after his valiant 144 in losing cause in 2nd ODI vs West Indies 

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma's sensational century in the 2nd ODI against West Indies went in vain. Due to a lack of support from the other batters, South Africa lost the match by a margin of 48 runs on Saturday (March 18) at Buffalo Park in East London.

West Indies batted first in the contest after winning the toss and notched up a massive total of 335/8. Captain Shai Hope (128*) led his pack from the front by hitting an enterprising century. Multiple West Indies batters got off to decent starts but failed to score substantially.

Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma gave the Proteas a quick-fire start with their 76-run opening partnership in 8.4 overs. Kyle Mayers dismissed De Kock (48) and opened the floodgates. Bavuma kept playing at the same tempo after his opening partner's departure, but the rest of the batting line-up collapsed at the other end.

He waged a lone war and tried his best to keep his side afloat with a magnificent century. Alzarri Joseph brought an end to his career-best ODI innings off 144 off 118 by dismissing him in the 42nd over to pull the curtains on the chase.

Fans lauded Temba Bavuma's fighting spirit after the defeat and slammed the other batters for dismal returns. They took to Twitter to express such emotions. Here are some of the best reactions:

Ian Raphael Bishop @irbishi This has been another masterclass of a knock by Temba Bavuma. His blend of boundary hitting, gap finding and strike rotation has been wonderful. This crowd here at Buffalo Park has been special and vibrant in celebrating this knock. This has been another masterclass of a knock by Temba Bavuma. His blend of boundary hitting, gap finding and strike rotation has been wonderful. This crowd here at Buffalo Park has been special and vibrant in celebrating this knock.

Zeno @Zeno_Gondwe

You faught well.



To our Skipper, @ProteasMenCSA Congratulations to West Indies.You faught well.To our Skipper, @TembaBavuma you gave it your best, we salute you buddy @ProteasMenCSA Congratulations to West Indies.You faught well.To our Skipper, @TembaBavuma you gave it your best, we salute you buddy

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Hundred for Temba Bavuma. He scored brilliant 100* runs from 92 balls including 10 fours and 3 sixes against West Indies while chasing 339 runs. His 4th ODI Hundred in just 23 innings.



Outstanding, Temba Bavuma. Hundred for Temba Bavuma. He scored brilliant 100* runs from 92 balls including 10 fours and 3 sixes against West Indies while chasing 339 runs. His 4th ODI Hundred in just 23 innings.Outstanding, Temba Bavuma. https://t.co/6M3qET1M6H

ThePoppingCrease @PoppingCreaseSA



2nd ODI ton in 3 games and back-to-back tons in international games!



#SAvWI Temba Bavuma is racking up the international centuries now!!!2nd ODI ton in 3 games and back-to-back tons in international games! Temba Bavuma is racking up the international centuries now!!!2nd ODI ton in 3 games and back-to-back tons in international games! 🙌#SAvWI https://t.co/wzYtsXDpZb

Cricket257 @257Cricket Temba Bavuma playing "once in a lifetime" innings Temba Bavuma playing "once in a lifetime" innings

Random Cricket Stats @randomcricstat



Temba Bavuma 144 vs WI, Mar 2023

Graeme Smith 141 vs Eng, Sep 2009

Virat Kohli 123 vs Aus, March 2019 Highest Score by a Men's ODI Captain in an unsuccessful run-chase:Temba Bavuma 144 vs WI, Mar 2023Graeme Smith 141 vs Eng, Sep 2009Virat Kohli 123 vs Aus, March 2019 Highest Score by a Men's ODI Captain in an unsuccessful run-chase:▫️ Temba Bavuma 144 vs WI, Mar 2023▫️ Graeme Smith 141 vs Eng, Sep 2009▫️ Virat Kohli 123 vs Aus, March 2019 https://t.co/4PeQx09wOm

Clibo One @Clibo01 @JayteeSass @SA20_League @TembaBavuma @AidenMarkram Tempting to think so, but I think we are just getting rewards for being patient with our players in South Africa. @JayteeSass @SA20_League @TembaBavuma @AidenMarkram Tempting to think so, but I think we are just getting rewards for being patient with our players in South Africa.

ThatoM @ThatguyToe

Bavuma

#Bavuma

#Temba #Temba @ProteasMenCSA Bavuma is in his element. When he found himself in a fight/flight situation, he chose fight, and am so glad he did. Well done skipper on the ton @TembaBavuma Bavuma @ProteasMenCSA Bavuma is in his element. When he found himself in a fight/flight situation, he chose fight, and am so glad he did. Well done skipper on the ton @TembaBavuma #TembaBavuma#Bavuma #Temba

Adrian Solomons @adriansolomons #sscricket @ProteasMenCSA Batsmen need to learn not to panic ,we were way above the run rate but yet we threw away alot of wickets through some kak shots. But don't take away an absolute brilliant innings from @TembaBavuma ,great example of how to build and innings and not to panic #SAvsWI @ProteasMenCSA Batsmen need to learn not to panic ,we were way above the run rate but yet we threw away alot of wickets through some kak shots. But don't take away an absolute brilliant innings from @TembaBavuma ,great example of how to build and innings and not to panic #SAvsWI #sscricket

BraDon @ontie_ODM Otherwise, that was some impressive cricket from the captain, Temba Bavuma. He did his best. Otherwise, that was some impressive cricket from the captain, Temba Bavuma. He did his best.

Werner @Werries_



When it rains, it pours 🌧️☂️

#SAvWI Temba Bavuma brings up another 100. That is 3 in less than 2 monthsWhen it rains, it pours 🌧️☂️ Temba Bavuma brings up another 100. That is 3 in less than 2 monthsWhen it rains, it pours 🌧️☂️💯#SAvWI https://t.co/m3w7rguluj

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



Shai Hope 128*

Temba Bavuma 144

#SAvWI This is the first time both captains scored centuries in while no other player reached fifty in an ODI match.Shai Hope 128*Temba Bavuma 144 This is the first time both captains scored centuries in while no other player reached fifty in an ODI match.Shai Hope 128*Temba Bavuma 144#SAvWI

Alviro Petersen @AlviroPetersen This is some innings by Temba Bavuma. This is some innings by Temba Bavuma. 👌👌🎊

Firdose Moonda @FirdoseM

#cricket For a game with virtually nothing riding on it, this #SAvWI ODI had a bit of everything. A career-best from Temba Bavuma, a century from new West Indies captain Shai Hope, wickets for spinners and seamers and a fabulous East London crowd. For a game with virtually nothing riding on it, this #SAvWI ODI had a bit of everything. A career-best from Temba Bavuma, a century from new West Indies captain Shai Hope, wickets for spinners and seamers and a fabulous East London crowd. #cricket

Darrel Bristow-Bovey @dbbovey I think Temba Bavuma might possibly have more grit and steel and personal character than any South African cricketer I've ever seen. I think Temba Bavuma might possibly have more grit and steel and personal character than any South African cricketer I've ever seen.

Gills @gpricey23 🏏 Temba Bavuma 144, his highest ODI score! Sad to see him go, but well played Captain Temba Bavuma 144, his highest ODI score! Sad to see him go, but well played Captain 🇿🇦🔥🏏

Deepu Narayanan @deeputalks Feel an ATG ODI innings from Temba Bavuma is unfolding at East London. Feel an ATG ODI innings from Temba Bavuma is unfolding at East London.

Firdose Moonda @FirdoseM

#SAvWI #cricket What a summer for Temba Bavuma! From the lows of leading a side that lost to Netherlands to scoring three centuries in the space of three months - it's the stuff of dreams. His shot selection today has been impeccable and innovative. What a summer for Temba Bavuma! From the lows of leading a side that lost to Netherlands to scoring three centuries in the space of three months - it's the stuff of dreams. His shot selection today has been impeccable and innovative. #SAvWI #cricket

"Temba Bavuma played a brilliant innings" - West Indies captain Shai Hope

Speaking at the post-match presentation, winning captain and player of the match Shai Hope applauded his counterpart Temba Bavuma for his valiant knock in the chase. He was glad to witness his side maintain composure and eventually end up on the right side of the line.

"I actually forgot how difficult a 50-over game was. I haven't played since August. Good game in the end! Temba Bavuma played a brilliant innings. Catches win matches. We put ourselves under pressure in the back end. That's how it goes at times. Just nice to see that we could pull out the victory at the end.

Shedding light on the key moments during the contest, Shai Hopecontinued:

"I thought it was a difficult pitch to sta rt on, batsmen coming in found it challenging. We got a decent score in the end. You have to play the situation well. For us, soaking the pressure was key, especially when we lost Pooran. The way that they were going, we needed to take wickets. Nice to see Alzarri come back after that start that he had. It's not about how you start, it's about how you finish."

South Africa and West Indies will next face off in the 3rd ODI on Tuesday (March 21) in Potchefstroom.

Poll : 0 votes