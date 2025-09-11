"We don't see this approach when he plays for Gujarat Titans" - GT coach makes big statement on Shubman Gill's knock in IND vs UAE 2025 Asia Cup match

Gujarat Titans (GT) batting coach Parthiv Patel recently commented on Shubman Gill's batting approach in India's nine-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the 2025 Asia Cup on Wednesday, September 10. It was a one-sided clash, with India chasing down the modest 58-run target in just 4.3 overs at Dubai International Stadium.

Gill remained unbeaten on 20 off nine balls. He struck one six and two fours during the knock. Parthiv noted that the opening batter went for attacking shots right from the first ball.

He pointed out that Gill doesn't play in that fashion for GT in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The cricketer-turned-coach opined that the batting depth in India's T20I side allowed the 26-year-old to play fearlessly.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Parthiv said (at 9:21):

"Shubman Gill went for a drive on the first ball, and then hit a four on the next ball after stepping out of the crease. He also hit a six in the same over. We don't see this approach when he plays for Gujarat Titans. He takes some time there, but here, India played with eight batters, and their approach is to play attacking cricket."

It is worth noting that Gill is India's vice-captain in the 2025 Asia Cup. The Men in Blue are currently placed at the top of the Group A points table after their win against the UAE. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav was adjuged the Player of the Match for his stunning spell of 2.1-0-7-4.

"Both of them would have dreamt about this" - Ajay Jadeja on Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma's opening partnership in IND vs UAE 2025 Asia Cup clash

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja feels Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma fulfilled their childhood dream of opening the batting for the national team. Both Sharma and Gill hail from Punjab and are known to be great friends.

The two formed a brisk 48-run partnership from 23 balls against the UAE. Jadeja said on the Sony Sports Network:

"I was thinking about these two friends (Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma). While growing up, you are a hooligan in your city when you are playing for your club, you beat a school team like that, and they have done that at the international level, even if it's the UAE. They have been able to live that dream, that they would finish games like this when they would bat together for India.

"I am sure both of them would have dreamt about this. Both of them have grown up together. I think they will play a lot of cricket, but this match will definitely be memorable for them, as they chased down the score before the powerplay got over."

India will now take on Pakistan at the same venue on Sunday, September 14.

