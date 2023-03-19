"We are trying everything to turn it around" - Shai Hope after a dream start to his ODI captaincy tenure

West Indies ODI captain Shai Hope has said they are taking every possible step to revive their fortunes in the format. The right-handed batter admitted that West Indies had a forgettable 2022 and wants to get back on track this year.

Hope has made a dream start to his ODI captaincy tenure as he struck an unbeaten 128* in the second game against South Africa in East London. The Barbadian's knock propelled the tourists to 335 and they managed to eke out a 48-run win despite Temba Bavuma's 144.

Speaking after the game, Hope revealed that he has the full support of his teammates and is embracing the responsibility of leading the side and the prospect of taking it to new heights.

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, the 29-year-old stated:

"It's something we speak about in the meetings. We are just trying to win more cricket games. We didn't have a successful 2022 and we are trying everything to turn it around. It's about giving my all to the team. I am getting support from all ends. I have got support from guys off the field and on the field. I've got to keep embracing the responsibility and when the time comes to shine, I'll do so."

The West Indies' highest ODI total against the Proteas came on the back of a whirlwind opening stand of 67 between Kyle Mayers and Brandon King. The likes of Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell batted well around the skipper, making critical contributions to lift their side to a steep total.

"Something that I always preach in the camp: control what you can control" - Shai Hope

West Indies cricket team. (Credits: Twitter)

Shai Hope further stated that he advises his players to do what is in their control and abides by the same himself. The keeper-batter added:

"Something that I always preach in the camp: control what you can control. I can't control what the selectors do, I can't control things behind the scenes, all I can control is the way I prep, the way I play and the performance I put in on the field. If the chance and the opportunity arises, I will take it with both hands."

The third and final ODI will take place in Potchefstroom on Tuesday (March 21).

Poll : 0 votes