Temba Bavuma comments on South Africa's direct qualification for 2023 World Cup

South African ODI skipper Temba Bavuma stated that he is relieved to attain automatic qualification for the 2023 World Cup. The right-hander senses it as the perfect time to build momentum.

With Ireland's first ODI against Bangladesh at Chelmsford resulting in a washout, the Proteas attained a direct qualification.

After restricting Bangladesh to 246 in 50 overs, the Irish succumbed to 65-3 before rain interrupted and the match had to be declared as no result. Ireland needed a 0-3 whitewash to deny South Africa a direct entry.

Bavuma admitted that South Africa's road to the mega-event has been rocky but acknowledged the positive signs they've had in the past few months. He said, as quoted by ICC:

"I am pleased to learn that we’ve secured our qualification for the upcoming 50-over World Cup that is going to be hosted in India later this year.

"If I look at the journey, it’s been a tricky one for us as a 50-over team to get to this point but I think looking at the last couple of months, a lot of positive strides have been made as a team. We are well positioned to build on the momentum and confidence that we’ve gained."

The Proteas are still eighth in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League standings, with nine wins and ten defeats in 21 games behind the likes of Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

"It will be a major honor and privilege for me" - Temba Bavuma

Temba Bavuma. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Bavuma, who has been in fine form in the past few ODIs, went on to state that South Africa can really focus on their World Cup preparation and hope he can lead the Proteas to the title.

The 32-year-old explained:

"Now is the perfect opportunity for us to really focus on the World Cup from a preparation point of view, nail down our plans and brush up on areas that we feel we need to brush up on.

"Personally, it will be a major honor and privilege for me to be leading the team in my first-ever 50-over World Cup and I hope we can achieve some good things as a team."

South Africa haven't won the 50-over World Cup crown yet and finished seventh in the last edition.

