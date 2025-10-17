“We will see after the first match” - Team India star opens up on Kohli & Rohit’s form ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel remarked that the upcoming first ODI against Australia would be a good indicator of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's form after a prolonged absence from the game. The iconic veteran pair have not played competitive cricket since the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign for their respective franchises.

Since then, the duo have largely trained separately during the off-season since they announced their retirement from Test cricket. They were not named in the India 'A' squad for the List A matches against Australia 'A' at home, which could have served as a solid preparation platform ahead of a challenging tour.

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were largely among the runs in their last international assignment, the 2025 Champions Trophy, in the February-March window. Virat Kohli was the fifth-leading run scorer of the tournament, while Rohit Sharma was named player of the match in the final against New Zealand.

Axar Patel stated that the pair looked in solid touch during the first practice session on Australian soil.

"I think we will see after that first match. They are professionals; they have been practicing at the CoE (Centre of Excellence), so they are ready," the all-rounder told reporters ahead of the first ODI (via RevSportz).

"They were practicing and playing at the CoE, so performance-wise, I think they are both ready. I just saw them practice in the nets, and they were looking in great touch. As far as fitness is concerned, everyone went through the fitness test, so they are ready," he added.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar had mentioned during the squad selection press conference that there are no fitness concerns in the squad, which includes Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, as they cleared the parameters prior to their selection.

"It is perfect for Gill that Rohit bhai and Virat bhai are both there" - Axar Patel on the ODI captaincy transition ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 series

The upcoming ODI series also marks the start of Shubman Gill's reign as ODI captain. The ace batter made a strong start to his Test captaincy stint after etching a 2-2 series draw in England, followed by a 2-0 whitewash against the West Indies at home to keep India in the third spot in the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) table.

Axar Patel stated that he hopes Gill can replicate his Test captaincy heroics into the ODI side of things as well, while adding that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's presence and inputs will aid in his evolution as captain.

"If that happens that would be the perfect start for him as ODI captain. He is doing well as a captain, he is not getting pressured. It is perfect for Gill that Rohit bhai and Virat bhai are both there, because they can give their input. It is great for his growth as a leader," Axar said.

The ODI series between India and Australia will kick-start on Sunday, October 19, with the Optus Stadium in Perth assigned to host the series opener.

