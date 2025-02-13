"We will see when I leave" – Babar Azam makes an interesting request to fans after PAK vs SA 2025 tri-series match

Pakistan star batter Babar Azam has made an interesting request to his fans during the ongoing tri-series involving South Africa and New Zealand. The 30-year-old has asked his fans to stop labelling him as ‘King,’ adding he was yet to earn the tag.

Following the tri-series match between Pakistan and South Africa, Babar said (via Geo TV):

“I am not a king yet. We will see when I leave. Opening is a new role for me, and I have taken on this responsibility as per the team’s requirements.”

The former Pakistan skipper added that he doesn’t dwell on his past achievements:

“What I have done before is in the past. If I dwell on past performances, I won’t be able to perform in the future. Every new day comes with a new plan and mindset. When we successfully chase big totals, it boosts our confidence.”

Notably, Babar Azam is hailed as a generational talent for his records across formats. He has already amassed 14,448 runs in 312 matches, including 31 tons and 99 half-centuries for Pakistan. The right-hander, however, has failed to score a century in his last 63 innings.

He could become the leading run-getter for the Men in Green in international cricket in the future. The Lahore batter, though, is way behind erstwhile Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq, who amassed 20,580 runs in 499 games. Azam could also finish with the most tons for Pakistan. Younis Khan currently holds the record with 42 centuries.

Babar Azam is playing as an opener in the ongoing ODI tri-series. He, however, failed to deliver in his first two outings, managing 10 (23) and 23 (19), respectively. He will look to score big in the tri-series final heading into the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

“Rizwan and Salman played well” – Babar Azam lauds centurions after Pakistan beat South Africa by six wickets

Babar Azam lauded his skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman for their centuries as Pakistan beat South Africa by six wickets with an over to spare. He said in the same interaction:

“Unfortunately, I am not able to finish the innings, but Rizwan and Salman played well today. Performances like these boost team confidence.”

Pakistan will lock horns with New Zealand in Karachi in the tri-series final on Friday, February 14.

