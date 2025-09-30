"Well bowled Axar seems odd" - Star all-rounder's stunning MS Dhoni revelation ahead of IND vs WI 2025 Tests

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel recently revealed the story behind his nickname 'Bapu'. He disclosed that the name was given to him by former Indian skipper MS Dhoni.

Ad

His revelation came on The Comedy Factory's YouTube show ''The Lavari Show'. He mentioned that Dhoni gave him the same nickname as spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, since both are from Gujarat.

Sharing the reason behind his nickname, the 31-year-old said (at 15:45):

"I am not Bapu, he [Ravindra Jadeja] is. That name got stuck because of Mahi bhai. When Jaddu wasn't playing and I was playing. So, he needed something to cheer while keeping. Once he came to me and said, 'Well bowled, Axar, seems odd.'

Ad

Trending

"He asked me if people called me by any shorter name. I told you can call me Akki or something like that, but he said since Jaddu and I both are Gujarati, he will call me Bapu only."

Ad

Meanwhile, Axar was part of India's Asia Cup 2025-winning squad. The Men in Blue beat Pakistan by five wickets in the final on Sunday, September 28, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

He bowled an impactful spell in the summit clash. The left-arm spinner claimed the wickets of Mohammad Haris and Hussain Talat, while conceding just 26 runs from his four overs.

Overall, he finished with six wickets across seven innings at an economy rate of 6.90. He also scored 57 runs from three innings with a strike rate of 132.55.

Ad

"I also wish to play for Gujarat" - Axar Patel on fans wanting to see him represent GT in IPL

During the same show, the host stated that several Gujarat Titans (GT) fans wished to see Axar play for the franchise, as he is from Nadiad, Gujarat. The talented cricketer cheekily remarked that he, too, would love to be part of the GT camp.

Ad

The Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper commented (at 17:24):

"I also wish to play for Gujarat. Maybe if they hear this, let's see."

The crafty bowler will now be seen in action during India's upcoming two-match home Test series against West Indies. The opening encounter will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, beginning October 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 5 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 14 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news