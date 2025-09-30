"Well bowled Axar seems odd" - Star all-rounder's stunning MS Dhoni revelation ahead of IND vs WI 2025 Tests

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel recently revealed the story behind his nickname 'Bapu'. He disclosed that the name was given to him by former Indian skipper MS Dhoni.
His revelation came on The Comedy Factory's YouTube show ''The Lavari Show'. He mentioned that Dhoni gave him the same nickname as spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, since both are from Gujarat.
Sharing the reason behind his nickname, the 31-year-old said (at 15:45):
"I am not Bapu, he [Ravindra Jadeja] is. That name got stuck because of Mahi bhai. When Jaddu wasn't playing and I was playing. So, he needed something to cheer while keeping. Once he came to me and said, 'Well bowled, Axar, seems odd.'
"He asked me if people called me by any shorter name. I told you can call me Akki or something like that, but he said since Jaddu and I both are Gujarati, he will call me Bapu only."
Meanwhile, Axar was part of India's Asia Cup 2025-winning squad. The Men in Blue beat Pakistan by five wickets in the final on Sunday, September 28, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
He bowled an impactful spell in the summit clash. The left-arm spinner claimed the wickets of Mohammad Haris and Hussain Talat, while conceding just 26 runs from his four overs.
Overall, he finished with six wickets across seven innings at an economy rate of 6.90. He also scored 57 runs from three innings with a strike rate of 132.55.
"I also wish to play for Gujarat" - Axar Patel on fans wanting to see him represent GT in IPL
During the same show, the host stated that several Gujarat Titans (GT) fans wished to see Axar play for the franchise, as he is from Nadiad, Gujarat. The talented cricketer cheekily remarked that he, too, would love to be part of the GT camp.
The Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper commented (at 17:24):
"I also wish to play for Gujarat. Maybe if they hear this, let's see."
The crafty bowler will now be seen in action during India's upcoming two-match home Test series against West Indies. The opening encounter will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, beginning October 2.
