West Indies announce 18-member squad for Test camp ahead of series against India

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel has named an 18-member squad for the preparation camp ahead of the two-match home Test series against India.

The series will begin on July 12, with the second Test being played after a short turnaround, on July 20. That will be followed by a three-match ODI series, starting on July 27, and a five-match T20I series that will begin on August 3.

The West Indies are currently playing in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers, where they have given themselves a mountain to climb if they are to qualify for the main event. Amongst all that, this tour is a chance for them to try and turn things around against one of the best oppositions in the world.

The Tests will be played in Dominica and Trinidad's Queen's Park Oval, respectively. The second of those games will be the 100th Test match between the two countries.

Kraigg Brathwaite leads the West Indies with some senior members not a part of the camp

Kraigg Brathwaite will continue to lead the Test side in the series and the preparation camp that begins at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Friday, June 30. The team travels to Dominica for the first Test on Sunday, July 9.

With the senior members of the white-ball side away on international duty at the World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe, there is no update on their inclusion. Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, and Kyle Mayers are the noticeable absentees from the first team and could be expected to join the squad at a later date.

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Alick Athanaze, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kavem Hodge, Akeem Jordan, Jair McAllister, Kirk McKenzie, Marquino Mindley, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican.

