West Indies announce provisional squad for South Africa series 

West Indies have announced a provisional 17-man squad for their two-match Test series against South Africa. The squad will be cut to a final 13-member squad, with the final team set to be announced on June 7.

South Africa will tour West Indies for the first time in 11 years this month, with the two sides playing two Tests and five T20Is across June and July. Both Tests will take place at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground for the Sir Vivian Richards Trophy on June 10-14 and June 18-22 respectively.

CWI announces 17-man provisional squad for the Betway Test Series against South Africa. #WIvSA



Full Provisional Squad⬇️ https://t.co/thanQy3L2l — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 4, 2021

Shai Hope returns to the side and the 27-year-old could make his Test debut if he is part of the final squad. 19-year-old pacer Jayden Seales has been included in the Test squad for the first time, while Chamar Holder was unavailable for selection due to injury.

Cricket West Indies have also announced that four young fast bowlers, namely Keon Harding, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley and Nial Smith, will remain with the team to assist them in preparations for the South Africa Test series.

Complete West Indies provisional squad for South Africa Tests

Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican

West Indies last played a Test series against South Africa in 2014, when they lost the three-match encounter 2-0. Their solitary series win against the Proteas came way back in 1992, with West Indies last winning a Test against South Africa in December 2007.

The two Tests are in fact part of the current cycle of the World Test Championship, and both teams will aim to finish the event on a high.

