West Indies announce white-ball tour Pakistan in December

Cricket West Indies (CWI) have announced that the men’s side will tour Pakistan for a limited-overs series in December. The series will include three T20Is and three ODIs, all of which will be played in Karachi.

The ODI series will be part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. Direct qualification for the ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 hinges on the standings in the Super League.

The CEO of CWI, Johnny Grave, thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as well as their own security team for their efforts to organize the series.

“Today we have confirmed the details for the West Indies Men’s white ball tour of Pakistan in December. CWI would like to thank the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and our own cricket operations, medical and security teams for the work that has gone into the organization of this tour.”

West Indies are currently in eighth position in the Super League points table, just below Pakistan. With the top-seven set to qualify directly for the World Cup, the series is going to be critical for both sides.

“The tour starts a new cycle of T20I cricket, building towards next year’s ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. The ODIs also have great significance as West Indies looks to earn more points towards securing qualification for the ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup in India in 2023,” Jonny Grave added.

CWI further stated that independent security advisors, Eastern Star International, will be monitoring the security situation in Pakistan. They will also have a representative assigned to the team for the duration of the tour.

The series was not part of the West Indies' FTP

Pakistan had faced setbacks after the withdrawals of New Zealand and England teams earlier this year

The West Indies tour to Pakistan wasn’t part of the team’s Future Tour’s Program (FTP). West Indies were supposed to have a month’s break between the tour to Sri Lanka in November 2021 and the series against Ireland at home in January 2022.

The tour is significant from Pakistan’s point of view. It comes after the withdrawal of New Zealand and England teams from a scheduled tour of the country had ignited controversy. The organization of a successful series in the country will send a strong message to global cricket bodies.

🏏action starts on November 8 in the 1st of three ODIs vs Pakistan Women. The #MaroonWarriors had their first outdoor session today at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The last time Pakistan hosted a men’s international was in February this year when South Africa traveled there. West Indies last played in Pakistan when the side toured for a T20I series in 2018.

West Indies' Tour of Pakistan Schedule:

December 13 – 1st T20I, Karachi

December 14 – 2nd T20I, Karachi

December 16 – 3rd T20I, Karachi

December 18 – 1st ODI, Karachi

December 20 – 2nd ODI, Karachi

December 22 – 3rd ODI, Karachi

