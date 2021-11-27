West Indies announce their squad for the upcoming white-ball tour of Pakistan

West Indies have announced their squad for their upcoming white-ball tour of Pakistan. The series is set to feature three One Day Internationals and three T20Is. They will be played from December 13 to 22 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The three-match ODI series will be part of the ICC Men's ODI Super League. The ODI Series will be West Indies' fourth series of 12 in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. The top seven teams in the league can secure automatic qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

West Indies currently lie in eighth position out of 13 teams and have the opportunity to leapfrog Pakistan into seventh position.

Some new names in the West Indies squad for the upcoming tour

There will be some new faces in the West Indies T20I squad for the upcoming tour. West Indies have opted to give Jason Holder a rest, viewing his workload management. Meanwhile, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell and Lendl Simmons are unavailable due to personal reasons. Fabian Allen and Obed McCoy also miss out due to injury and rehabilitation.

CWI have confirmed that Kieron Pollard will continue to lead the side in both formats. Shai Hope has been appointed his deputy for ODIs, while Nicholas Pooran will continue to be the vice-captain in the T20Is.

ODI squad:

Kieron Pollard (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice-Captain), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Nicholas Pooran, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

T20I squad:

Kieron Pollard (Captain), Nicholas Pooran (Vice-Captain), Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Schedule:

13 Dec – 1st T20I, Karachi

14 Dec – 2nd T20I, Karachi

16 Dec – 3rd T20I, Karachi

18 Dec – 1st ODI, Karachi

20 Dec – 2nd ODI, Karachi

22 Dec – 3rd ODI, Karachi

