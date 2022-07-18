West Indies batter Lendl Simmons announces retirement from international cricket

Veteran West Indies batter Lendl Simmons called time on his international career on Monday (July 18), which spanned almost 16 years.

He is the second West Indies cricketer after Denesh Ramdin to announce retirement from international cricket today. England's Test ball captain Ben Stokes also announced that he will retire from ODI cricket after the first game against South Africa in Durham.

Having made his debut in 2006, Simmons has represented the Men in Maroons in eight Tests, 68 ODIs and as many T20Is. The right-handed batter amassed 3763 in international cricket across formats, including two centuries and 25 fifties. He also has eight wickets to his name, six of which came in the shortest format.

Simmons was at his best in one-dayers, where he averaged 31.58, including two centuries and 16 fifties.

The Trinidadian played a vital role in the 2016 T20 World Cup. Initially ruled out of the multi-nation tournament with a back injury, Simmons got his chance thanks to Andre Fletcher's hamstring injury just before the semi-finals. He played a vital knock of 51-ball 82 to help West Indies book a berth in the final by beating hosts India.

His last international game was during the ICC T20 World Cup last year against South Africa in Dubai.

Lendl Simmons to participate in Legends League Cricket

Simmons, a globetrotting T20 specialist, has confirmed his participation in the second season of Legends League Cricket. Ramdin, who also announced his retirement earlier today, has also entered the league’s player draft for the upcoming season.

England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, who recently announced his international retirement, will also participate in the competition along with several other stars.

The second season of Legends League Cricket is all set to commence on September 20, with the finals taking place on October 10 in Oman.

