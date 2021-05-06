“West Indies cricket isn’t as accommodating as they possibly can” - Jason Holder

Former Windies captain Jason Holder has said that he has been disappointed with West Indies cricket’s lack of 'accommodating' attitude despite his wholehearted commitment.

On Wednesday, Jason Holder was the only one to get an all-format deal as West Indies announced their international retainer contracts for the 2021-22 season.

In the “Headstrong An Innings With…” podcast, Jason Holder pointed out that he has made numerous monetary sacrifices but has not always got his due from West Indies cricket.

On the raging country vs money debate, which has grown as numerous T20 franchise leagues have sprung up across the globe, Jason Holder said:

“I could sit down here and safely say I’ve passed up a lot of money to play for West Indies. I could have been a lot more well off than I am. I consider myself really blessed because I’ve made a lot of money in my life for a guy my age…but I probably could have made a lot more, but I’ve always had that desire to play for West Indies.”

Jason Holder was replaced as West Indies captain by Kraigg Brathwaite in March after the latter impressed in the series against Bangladesh. Jason Holder had skipped the tour, citing safety and bio-bubble fatigue.

Lamenting that his sacrifices for West Indies have not always been appreciated, Jason Holder observed:

“My disappointment, however, comes when players like myself give up so much to commit to West Indies cricket, and then West Indies cricket isn’t as accommodating as they possibly can. There have been a few instances where I’ve been very disappointed in how things were handled.”

Jason Holder only player to retain his all-format contract

Cricket West Indies (CWI), on Wednesday, announced the international retainer contracts for the West Indies team for the 2021-22 season. A total of 18 players were offered contracts for the upcoming season, which will run from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.

Jason Holder was the only player to retain his all-format contract while Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua Da Silva, Akeal Hosein and Kyle Mayers were awarded international retainer contracts for the first time.

West Indies head selector Roger Harper said in an official statement:

"Contracts offered for the 2021-22 period sees 18 players being retained, a decrease of 4 from last year. Jason Holder is the only player to retain his all-format contract due to his strong Test and T20I performances during the evaluation period. There are several new players offered red-ball contracts earned by their strong performances during the last period. A number of players were not retained because they did not meet the minimum requirements," he added.

Since making his international debut in 2013, Jason Holder has been a permanent fixture in West Indies teams across formats and is a proven match-winner with both bat and ball.