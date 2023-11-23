West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging 4-Day Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Cricket West Indies is all set to host a two-match unofficial Test series between West Indies Emerging and Ireland Emerging, starting on Saturday, November 25. Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua will host both four-day games scheduled on this tour.

Nyeem Young will lead the West Indies Emerging side and Stephen Doheny will captain the Irish Emerging team. The WI Emerging side won the recently concluded three-match One Day series 2-1.

Most of the Caribbean cricketers in that series were from the West Indies Academy program, who played the Super50 Cup and Headly-Weekes tri-series. Kadeem Alleyne, who was part of the One Day series, will miss the four-day series and will be replaced by Isai Thorne.

Irish batter Murray Commins ended the One Day series as the leading run-scorer with 138 runs from three games at an average of 69, including a century. Left-arm spinner Joshua Bishop was the leading wicket-taker with 10 wickets from three games.

This tour is a perfect opportunity for the emerging talent from Ireland to gain exposure and experience playing in overseas conditions.

West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging 4-Day Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (all times in IST)

1st Unofficial Test - November 25-28, West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging, 7:30 PM

2nd Unofficial Test - December 2-5, West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging, 7:30 PM

West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging 4-Day Series 2023: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The FanCode App and Website will livestream both games of the series. However, there is no live broadcast of this series for fans in India.

West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging 4-Day Series 2023: Full Squads

West Indies Academy

Nyeem Young (c), Ackeem Auguste, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Jordan Johnson, Kevin Wickham, Matthew Nandu, Teddy Bishop, Johann Layne, Joshua Bishop, Kelvin Pittman, Leonardo Julien (Wk), Ashmead Nedd, Junior Sinclair, McKenny Clarke, Isai Thorne

Ireland Emerging

Stephen Doheny (c & wk), Liam McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Murray Commins, Tim Tector, Cade Carmichael, Gavin Hoey, Morgan Topping, Adam Rosslee, Fionn Hand, Matthew Foster, Mike Frost, Scott Macbeth, Thomas Mayes