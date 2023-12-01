West Indies keeper-batter Shane Dowrich announces international retirement, withdraws from ODI squad to face England

West Indies keeper-batter Shane Dowrich has announced his shock retirement from all forms of international cricket at the age of 32. The Barbadian's decision comes despite his inclusion in West Indies' ODI squad for the upcoming series at home against England.

Dowrich, who withdrew from the squad, made his maiden international appearance against Australia in 2015 in Dominica. He represented the West Indies in 35 Tests, accumulating 1570 runs with three centuries, alongside a top score of 125* against Sri Lanka in Trinidad. He also played a solitary ODI, which came against Ireland in 2019.

Cricket West Indies director Miles Bascombe thanked the Barbadian for his contributions to the national team and highlighted that they respect his decision. As quoted in their website, he said:

"We want to thank Shane for contribution when he played for West Indies. He is a disciplined, hard-working cricketer who always gave his utmost in front and behind the stumps. He had a memorable series in 2019 when he made an outstanding Test century on home soil in Barbados to help us beat England and win the Wisden Trophy."

"We respect his decision to retire and appreciate it is not an easy one to make. We wish him all the best as he steps away from the international stage.”

The right-handed batter's contribution was also vital in West Indies' famous Test win over England in Southampton in 2020. He made a half-century in the first innings, followed by adding 20 crucial runs in the second to help the tourists beat England by six wickets.

West Indies will not name a replacement for Shane Dowrich

Shai Hope will lead the West Indies. (Credits: Twitter)

CWI selection panel has said that they will not name a replacement for Dowrich in the ODI squad. The CG United ODI series begins with the first two games at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on December 3 and 6.

The bandwagon moves to Barbados for the third and final ODI at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on December 9.

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Yannick Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas