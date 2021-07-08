West Indies name 15-member squad for ODI series against Australia

West Indies have recalled left-arm fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer and Roston Chase as they announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia.

Other than the three players, the squad features most of the same faces that were a part of the ODI series against Sri Lanka earlier this year. The chairman of selectors Roger Harper is confident that the addition of the experienced trio will add more depth to the squad.

Being on tour with Australia with your brother! How good 🥰 #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/fR971awXcz — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 7, 2021

A West Indies Cricket release quoted Roger Harper as saying:

“This squad is coming off a comprehensive series win against Sri Lanka, which should boost their confidence going into what is expected to be a tougher contest against Australia. The return of Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase and Sheldon Cottrell adds greater depth and experience to the squad.”

Every game is important for World Cup qualification: West Indies selector Roger Harper

Kieron Pollard

The three-match series will be a part of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) ODI Super League. Both teams will look to secure points to finish among the top seven teams to secure automatic qualification for the 2023 World Cup.

Roger Harper also stressed the importance of winning each and every game from here to seal a berth in the global 50-over competition.

“Playing in familiar home conditions, hopefully, will bring out the best in each player thereby enabling the team to perform at a consistently high standard. This CG Insurance ODI series against Australia is part of the ICC Cricket World Cup qualification process, where every game and every point counts, so it is very important," said Harper.

The first game of the three-match series will take place on July 20, followed by games on July 22 and 24. The Kensington Oval in Barbados will be the venue for all three day-night games.

West Indies squad for Australia ODIs: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Anderson Philip, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd

Edited by Ritwik Kumar