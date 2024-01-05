West Indies schedule 2024 T20 World Cup: Complete West Indies match list, dates, venues and timings in IST

The much-awaited schedule of the 2024 T20 World Cup was released on Friday, January 8. The tournament will be played in the United States of America and the Caribbean from June 1 to 29 following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League.

West Indies, the joint hosts of the ICC event, have been clubbed alongside New Zealand, Afghanistan, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea in Group C.

West Indies won their first T20 title by beating Sri Lanka in 2012 before beating England in 2016. Only reigning champions England are the other team to win the showpiece event twice (2019 and 2022).

WI will have high hopes of delivering in the T20 version of the World Cup after missing out on a berth in the recently concluded ODI World Cup.

The co-hosts failed to qualify for the Super 8 during the 2022 edition of the tournament in Australia. They haave failed to reach the Super 8 after winning their second trophy in 2016.

West Indies full schedule in 2024 T20 World Cup

West Indies will kickstart their T20 World Cup campaign against Papua New Guinea in Guyana on Sunday, June 2. They then face Uganda, New Zealand, and Afghanistan. All will play all their group games at home.

June 2, Sunday: West Indies vs Papua New Guinea in Guyana

June 8, Saturday: West Indies vs Uganda in Guyana

June 12, Wednesday: West Indies vs New Zealand in Trinidad & Tobago

June 17, Monday: West Indies vs Afghanistan at Saint Lucia

The semifinals will be played on June 26 and 27 in Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago, while the final is scheduled to take place in Barbados on June 29.

For the unversed, 20 teams will participate for the first time in the T20 World Cup. Five teams will be divided into two groups. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 8s. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockouts, comprising two semifinals and a final.

