Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

West Indies spinner Hayden Walsh Jr. ruled out of Bangladesh ODIs after testing positive for COVID-19 

Hayden Walsh Jr.
Hayden Walsh Jr.
Momin Mehmood Butt
ANALYST
Modified 15 Jan 2021, 11:38 IST
News
Advertisement

Cricket West Indies have confirmed that leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19 and has consequently been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh.

Hayden Walsh tested negative upon his arrival in Dhaka on Sunday. However, he tested positive on both tests conducted on Wednesday and Thursday. As a result, the 28-year-old has been placed under self-isolation. West Indies have not named his replacement, as of yet.

The touring party has observed individual isolation since their arrival in Bangladesh. Thus, there has been no contact between the squad members, as confirmed by Cricket West Indies in an official statement. All other members of the team have tested negative.

The official statement from Cricket West Indies read:

"In accordance with the established medical protocols, Walsh remained isolated from the West Indies squad and is now under the care and supervision of the Team Physician, Dr Praimanand Singh. All other members of the West Indies touring squad returned second negative COVID-19 tests, after undergoing four tests within the last 11 days."

West Indies' tour of Bangladesh in full

West Indies' Test and ODI squads began training on Thursday after three days of quarantine in Dhaka. The two squads are training in separate groups and will continue to do so before the white-ball squad flies off to BKSP for their one-off warm-up match.

West Indies ODI squad: Jason Mohammed (captain), Sunil Ambris (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua Da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Andre McCarthy, Kjorn Ottley, Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Advertisement

West Indies tour of Bangladesh - Schedule

January 18: One-day warm-up match, BKSP, Savar

January 20: 1st ODI, SBNCS, Dhaka

January 22: 2nd ODI, SBNCS, Dhaka

January 25: 3rd ODI, ZACS, Chattogram

January 28-31: Four-day warm-up, M.A. Aziz Stadium, Chattogram

February 3-7: 1st Test Match, ZACS, Chattogram

February 11-15: 2nd Test Match, SBNCS, Dhaka

Published 15 Jan 2021, 11:38 IST
West Indies vs Bangladesh West Indies Cricket Bangladesh Cricket Team Hayden Walsh West Indies Cricket World Cup Team
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी