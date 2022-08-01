West Indies star Deandra Dottin announces shock retirement citing "team environment" issues

One of the greatest to ever play for West Indies, Deandra Dottin shocked the cricket community on Monday (August 1) by announcing her retirement from international cricket.
Dottin felt that it was time for her to concentrate more on the domestic leagues around the world. She took to Twitter to post a photo of the letter that she wrote to Cricket West Indies. Here's what she tweeted along with the letter:
"Thanks to all for the love and support with in my past 14 years of playing cricket for West Indies! I look forward to be playing domestic cricket around the world."
Deandra Dottin has been one of the best all-rounders in women's cricket and has won quite a few games on her own. Her retirement follows that of Ben Stokes, who recently retired from ODI cricket at just 31 years of age. As in the Englishman's case, many feel Dottin still had a lot to give to her national team.
However, the all-rounder clearly mentioned in her letter that the burning desire that kept her going for so many years had ceased to exist now. An excerpt from Dottin's letter read:
"There have been many obstacles during my cricket career that I have had to overcome. However, the current climate and team environment has been non-conductive to my ability to thrive and reignite my passion."
Team management and culture has undermined my ability to perform excellently: Deandra Dottin
Deandra Dottin also took an indirect dig at the current team management, perhaps citing that the current culture in the West Indies women's team is unhealthy. She stated that it didn't help her reignite her desire to be a genuine match-winner and further wrote:
"During my 14 years of playing, I have trained at my best and grown as a player physically, mentally and emotionally. It is the combination of this growth that has assisted me in reflecting on what is truly important for me."
Dottin continued:
"With much sadness but without regret, I realize that I am no longer to team culture and team environment as it has undermined my ability to perform excellently."
West Indies won quite a few close games in the Women's World Cup earlier this year and it looked like they were heading in the right direction. Dottin's sudden retirement will be a huge blow for a team that has often relied on the experienced campaigner.