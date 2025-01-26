West Indies star's summersault celebration goes viral after dismissing Shan Masood on Day 2 of PAK vs WI 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

West Indies all-rounder Kevin Sinclair pulled off a summersault celebration after dismissing Pakistan skipper Shan Masood on Day 2 of the ongoing Multan Test. A video of the same emerged on social media featuring the 25-year-old West Indian, who went ecstatic after getting the first breakthrough for the visitors.

The dismissal came in the second over of Pakistan's second innings as a good length ball went in with the arm hit Masood on the pads as he came on the frontfoot. With the umpire raising his finger without much deliberation, the Pakistan skipper went for the review. However, ball tracking returned three reds and Masood had to walk back.

The left-handed batter had also failed in the first innings as Kemar Roach got the better of him, rattling his stumps. Sinclair, who chipped in with 28 runs earlier, gave the West Indies another massive breakthrough later in the day, dismissing Babar Azam for 31 off 67, pushing the tourists' case of victory.

West Indies on course to level the series in Multan

West Indies cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

With the Caribbeans setting 254 to win for Pakistan in Multan, they are on track to levelling the two-Test series 1-1. The home side had slid to a precarious 76/4 by stumps on day two as Gudakesh Motie and Jomel Warrican took one wicket apiece aside from Sinclair's couple.

Masood and Co. had conceded a nine-run lead in their first innings by being bowled out for 154. West Indies had followed their first-innings score of 163 with a much improved batting performance in their second dig.

Kraigg Brathwaite led the way with a half-century, while contributions from Amir Jangoo (30) and Tevin Imlach (35) were equally invaluable in helping their side reach 244.

Noman Ali has taken ten wickets in the match but Pakistan need a massive effort from their batters to reach the 254-run target.

