West Indies Test Championship 2024: Most runs and wickets after Trinidad & Tobago vs West Indies Academy (Updated) ft. Mikyle Louis and Ryan John

Jamaica registered a 10-wicket victory against Comb C&C in the fifth game of the West Indies Test Championship 2024 while Windward Islands secured an easy nine-wicket win against Barbados in the sixth clash.

Furthermore, Leeward Islands registered a comprehensive 273-run win over Guyana in the seventh contest while Trinidad & Tobago notched up a six-wicket win against West Indies Academy in the eighth match.

Turning to the fifth game, captain Jonathan Carter’s 135-run knock propelled Comb C&C to post a total of 307 runs in the first innings. For Jamaica, Gordon Bryan and Ojay Shields picked up three wickets apiece.

In response, Jamaica took a small lead, racking up a total of 331 runs in 91.2 overs. Chadwick Walton was the star batter with 163 runs while Comb C&C leggie Zishan Motara claimed a seven-wicket haul.

Interestingly, Comb C&C got bundled out for only 87 runs in the third innings as Gordon Bryan continued to shine with the ball, scalping three wickets while Pete Salmon notched up four wickets. Jamaica finished off the chase in 9.3 overs.

Moving to the sixth match, Kevin Wickham’s 74-run knock helped Barbados post 214 runs while Ryan John picked up four wickets for Windward Islands. In reply, Islands posted 325 runs, thanks to Jeremy Solozano's 86-run knock while Jomel Warrican claimed a fifer.

Barbados got all-out for 126 in the third innings with Shamar Springer scalping a four-fer. With just 16 runs required, Islands bagged a win in only 3.5 overs.

In the seventh contest, Miklye Louis (113), Jahmar Hamilton (77), and Rahkeem Cornwall (54) boosted Leeward Islands’ total to 352 runs. Ronaldo Alimohamed scalped a fifer for Guyana. In the second innings, Guyana got all-out for 188 runs as Daniel Doram picked a four-fer.

Mikyle Louis notched up another century in the third innings as Islands posted 295 runs in 69.4 overs to take a 460-run lead. In the fourth innings, Guyana got bundled out for 186 runs in 84.3 overs, losing the game by 273 runs. Cornwall captured a beautiful six-wicket haul.

Shifting our focus to the eighth clash, Teddy Bishop’s 65 runs led West Indies Academy to rack up 163 runs. Anderson Phillip and Jayden Seales bagged three wickets each for T&T.

In response, T&T scored 329 runs to take a good lead. Hyd Goolie smacked 113 runs while Vikash Mohan scored 54 runs. Ashmead Need claimed a six-fer for WIA.

In the third innings, WI Academy posted 224 runs while T&T chased down the target in 16.2 overs to win the game by six wickets.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing West Indies Test Championship 2024.

West Indies Test Championship 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 M Louis (LWD) 2* 4 - 307 130 76.75 512 59.96 2 1 - 31 10 2 CAK Walton (JAM) 2 4 1 233 163 77.66 320 72.81 1 - - 27 7 3 KO Wickham (BDOS) 2 3 - 221 139 73.66 262 84.35 1 1 - 19 9 4 JL Carter (CC&C) 2 4 1 195 135* 65 360 54.16 1 1 1 22 2 5 JN Hamilton (LWD) 2* 4 - 181 77 45.25 341 53.07 - 2 - 23 1 6 JL Solozano (WWD) 2 4 2 154 86 77 294 52.38 - 1 - 21 1 7 JF Jeremiah (WWD) 2 4 2 135 80 67.5 272 49.63 - 1 - 20 1 8 JU Goolie (T&T) 2 3 - 129 113 43 283 45.58 1 - - 12 2 9 SSJ Brooks (CC&C) 2 4 - 126 72 31.5 279 45.16 - 1 - 17 0 10 MNA Joseph (WIA) 2 4 1 119 43* 39.66 173 68.78 - - 1 14 5

Mikyle Louis notched up two centuries in the second round to take the top spot in the run-scoring charts with 307 runs. Chadwick Walton is the second top-scorer with 233 runs from four innings.

Kevin Wickham slipped from the top to the third position with 221 runs. Jonathan Carter surged up to occupy the fourth slot, accumulating 195 runs. Jahmar Hamilton retained his fifth rank, amassing 181 runs.

Jeremy Solozano settled with the sixth position, racking up 154 runs. Johann Jeremiah descended from third to seventh rank with 135 runs. Jyd Goolie (129) moved up to secure the eighth spot.

Shamarh Brooks (126) slipped down from eighth to ninth while Mbeki Joseph (119) glided down from sixth position to occupy the 10th slot.

West Indies Test Championship 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 RD John (WWD) 2 4 295 49.1 7 139 13 5/43 10.69 2.82 22.69 1 1 2 JA Warrican (BDOS) 2 3 340 56.4 21 104 12 5/59 8.66 1.83 28.33 1 1 3 JS Louis (LWD) 2* 4 246 41 8 127 11 5/29 11.54 3.09 22.36 - 1 4 AR Nedd (WIA) 2 4 473 78.5 22 179 11 6/78 16.27 2.27 43 - 1 5 SK Springer (WWD) 2 4 303 50.3 5 188 11 4/44 17.09 3.72 27.54 1 - 6 Gordon Bryan (JAM) 2 4 354 59 14 170 10 4/64 17 2.88 35.4 1 - 7 CAM Holder (BDOS) 2 3 407 67.5 11 200 10 5/69 20 2.94 40.7 - 1 8 J Bishop (WIA) 2 4 456 76 21 206 10 3/28 20.6 2.71 45.6 - - 9 Z Motara (CC&C) 2 3 274 45.4 6 186 9 7/108 20.66 4.07 30.44 - 1 10 R Cornwall (LWD) 2 4 420 70 23 205 9 6/61 22.77 - - - 1

Ryan John moved up from fourth to top spot in the wicket-taking charts, scalping 13 wickets. Jomel Warrican surged up from third to second spot with 12 wickets at an average of 8.66. Jeremiah Louis moved down from first spot to third rank, picking up 12 wickets at an average of 12.5.

Ashmead Need propelled from eighth to fourth spot with 11 scalps at an average of 16.27. Shamar Springer ascended one position to occupy the fifth spot with 11 scalps at an average of 17.09. Gordon Bryan (10) climbed up from ninth to sixth spot at an average of 17.

Chaim Holder (10) descended from second to seventh spot with an average of 20. Joshua Bishop (10) descended from seventh to eighth spot at an average of 20.6. Zishan Motara (9) secured the ninth position, while Rahkeem Cornwall (9) rocketed from the 26th slot to the 10th position at an average of 22.77.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App