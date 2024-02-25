West Indies Test Championship 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Guyana vs West Indies Academy, Match 12

Barbados bagged a four-wicket win against Jamaica in the ninth match of the West Indies Championship 2024 while Windward Islands won by eight wickets over Comb C&C in the following game.

Meanwhile, Leeward Islands secured a four-wicket win over T&T in the 11th clash, with Guyana registering a 221-run win over West Indies Academy in the 12th game.

The Windward Islands continued to retain their top position in the standings with three consecutive wins, racking up 58.4 points. Leeward Islands moved up from fourth to second rank with two wins and a defeat, carrying 41.8 points.

Barbados, on the other hand, moved up from sixth to third position, registering two wins and suffering one defeat with 38.8 points. Jamaica ascended from fifth to fourth spot, winning one and losing two games with 26.4 points.

Guyana propelled from seventh to fifth position, bagging one win, one loss, and a draw with 26.4 points. Trinidad & Tobago slipped from second to sixth spot with one win, one loss, and a draw with 25.2 points.

West Indies Academy descended from third to seventh position, registering one win and suffering two defeats with 21.4 points. Comb C&C continued to hold the wooden spoon without winning a game in three encounters with 11.6 points.

How the games panned out in Round 3?

Shifting our focus to the ninth game, Jamaica racked up a total of 269 runs, thanks to Romaine Morrison's 97-run unbeaten knock. Jomel Warrican scalped a fifer for Barbados. In response, Barbados posted 389 runs with captain Kraigg Brathwaite scoring 142 runs. Derval Green picked up a four-wicket haul.

In the third innings, Jamaica posted 292 runs, courtesy of Abhijai Mansingh's 54-run knock. Shaquille Cumberbatch claimed a fifer for Barbados. In the fourth innings, Barbados sealed the deal in 38.3 overs with four wickets in hand. Roshon Primus top-scored with 43 runs.

Moving to the 10th encounter, Comb C&C racked up a total of 204 runs, thanks to Demario Richards' 46 runs. Darel Cyrus was the wrecker-in-chief with a six-wicket haul for the Windward Islands. In reply, Windward Islands secured a total of 395 runs with Kavem Hodge (158) and Sunil Ambris (120) scoring crucial runs. Romario Greaves picked up a fifer for Comb C&C.

Comb C&C, in the third innings, racked up 315 runs, thanks to skipper Jonathan Carter's 94-run knock. In the fourth innings, Alick Athanaze's 58-run unbeaten knock guided the team home with eight wickets remaining.

Delving into the details of the 11th contest, Trinidad & Tobago posted a below-par total of 137 runs with Jeremiah Louis and Colin Archibald scalping three wickets apiece. The Leeward Islands posted 318 runs in response, with Jewel Andrew scoring 87 runs. Anderson Phillip claimed a four-fer.

Trinidad & Tobago, in the third innings, racked up a total of 342 runs, courtesy of Jyd Goolie's 64 runs. Daniel Doram and Rahkeem Cornwall secured three wickets apiece. In the fourth innings, Leeward Islands reached home in 48 overs with four wickets in hand. Keacy Carty (53) and Jewel Andrew (48) were the standout batters.

In the 12th clash, Guyana scored a total of 175 runs. Joshua James scalped a four-fer for West Indies Academy. In reply, WIA got all-out for 162 runs. Kevin Sinclair claimed a four-fer for Guyana.

In the third innings, Guyana posted a whopping total of 415/7d, thanks to Kevin Sinclair's 165-run unbeaten knock. In the fourth innings, West Indies Academy got bundled out for 207 runs as Isai Thorne scalped a four-fer to win the game by a massive 221-run margin.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App