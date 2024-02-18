West Indies Test Championship 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Trinidad & Tobago vs West Indies Academy, Match 8

Jamaica secured a resounding 10-wicket victory over Comb C&C in the fifth match of the West Indies Test Championship 2024 while Windward Islands dominated with a comprehensive nine-wicket win against Barbados in the sixth contest.

Additionally, Leeward Islands notched up a commanding 273-run win over Guyana in the seventh clash while Trinidad & Tobago clinched a six-wicket win against West Indies Academy in the eighth game.

The Windward Islands continue to lead the standings with two consecutive wins, bagging 32 points in the tally. Trinidad & Tobago moved two spots up to occupy the second rank with a win and a draw, bagging 20 points.

West Indies Academy slipped to the third position with one win and a loss, gathering 18 points. The Leeward Islands climbed up from eighth to fourth position, picking up a win and losing the other, claiming 18 points.

Jamaica moved up from seventh to fifth slot with one win and a loss, racking up 18 points. Barbados slipped from third to sixth slot with 18 points after registering one win and losing the other.

Guyana descended from fifth to seventh position without winning a game as they lost one and drew the other, carrying six points. On the other hand, Comb C&C lost both the games and are holding the wooden spoon.

How the games panned out in Round 2?

Shifting our attention to the fifth match, Combined C&C took the crease first, amassing a total of 307 runs in 97 overs, propelled by captain Jonathan Carter's 135-run innings. Gordon Bryan and Ojay Shields proved pivotal for Jamaica, scalping three wickets apiece.

In reply, Jamaica responded strongly, posting a total of 331 runs in 91.2 overs, thanks to Chadwick Walton's outstanding contribution of 163 runs. Leg-spinner Zishan Motara claimed a seven-wicket haul for Combing C&C.

Regrettably for Comb C&C, the third innings saw them being bundled out for a mere 87 runs. Gordon Bryan secured a three-fer while Pete Salmon claimed a notable four-wicket haul. In the chase, Jamaica comfortably reached the target in just 9.3 overs. Chadwick Walton scored 46 runs and remained not out.

Delving into the details of the sixth contest, Barbados set the tone by posting 214 runs in their first innings. Kevin Wickham led the charge with an impressive 74-run contribution. Ryan John emerged as the standout bowler for the Windward Islands, capturing four wickets.

In reply, Windward Islands asserted their dominance by amassing a commanding total of 325 runs, securing the first-innings lead. Opening batter Jeremy Solozano excelled with a noteworthy 86-run knock while Jomel Warrican starred for Barbados with a five-wicket haul.

In the third innings, Barbados faltered, getting all-out for 126 runs with Shamar Springer making an impact, claiming a four-wicket haul. With just 16 runs required in the chase, Windwards Islands confidently crossed the line in just 3.5 overs.

Moving to the seventh game, Leeward Islands posted an imposing total of 352 runs in 99.2 overs. Opener Miklye Louis top-scored with 113 runs while Jahmar Hamilton (77) and Rahkeem Cornwall (54) contributed important runs. Ronaldo Alimohamed scalped a five-wicket haul for Guyana.

In response, Guyana regrettably got bundled out for 188 runs. Daniel Doram picked up a four-wicket haul while Jeremiah Louis claimed a three-fer for Leeward Islands.

Mikyle Louis went on to score a century yet again in the third innings, smacking 130 runs in 168 balls as Islands posted 295 runs in 69.4 overs to take a lead of 460 runs. Kevlon Anderson shone with the ball for Jamaica, scalping a five-wicket haul.

In the fourth innings, Guyana were bundled out for 186 runs in 84.3 overs. Tagenarine Chanderpaul was the top-scorer with 47 runs while the opposition skipper Rahkeem Cornwall scalped six wickets.

In the eighth clash, West Indies Academy scored 163 runs in the first innings, led by Teddy Bishop’s 65 runs. Anderson Phillip and Jayden Seales proved formidable for Trinidad & Tobago, capturing three wickets apiece.

In reply, T&T racked up a dominating total of 329 runs in 115.4 overs. No.3 batter Hyd Goolie scored 113 runs in 248 balls while Vikash Mohan contributed 54 runs. Ashmead Need was the standout bowler for WIA with a six-wicket haul.

In the third innings, West Indies Academy displayed an improved performance, scoring 224 runs in 70.1 overs. Anderson Phillip and Bryan Charles picked up four wickets each for T&T. With the target being just 59, T&T sealed the deal in 16.2 overs with six wickets in hand.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App