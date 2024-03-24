West Indies Test Championship 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after West Indies Academy vs CCC, Match 20

In the ongoing West Indies Test Championship 2024, the Leeward Islands have asserted their dominance, sitting atop the points table with a record of four wins and one loss from five matches, accumulating a total of 48 points.

Not far behind are Guyana, who have secured three wins, one loss, and a draw in their five outings, amassing 36 points.

Barbados have experienced a mixed series with three wins and two losses, totaling 36 points, while Windward Islands find themselves in fourth place with three wins and a couple of losses amounting to 36 points.

Trinidad fall slightly behind with 27 points in five games in the fifth spot.

Jamaica, West Indies Academy, and Combined Campuses and Colleges, on the other hand, occupy the sixth, seventh, and eighth places at the points table, scoring 24, 12, and zero points, respectively.

Guyana crushed the Windward Islands with a colossal 254-run victory

Guyana secured a convincing victory over the Windward Islands by 254 runs in the 17th match of the 2024 West Indies Test Championship. After Guyana scoring 308 in the first innings, Windward Islands put up 113 on the board in their first innings.

In their second innings, Guyana scored 224/2d thanks to batters Tangenarine Chanderpaul and skipper Tevin Imlach scoring 101* and 107 runs, respectively. The Windward Islands struggled again in their second innings, as they were restricted to 165 runs, with Guyana winning the game by 254 runs.

The match between Jamaica and the Leeward Islands ended with the latter winning the game by seven wickets.

Jamaica posted a total of 221 in their first innings, led by contributions from Carlos Brown (80) and Romaine Morrison (46).

In response, Leeward Islands managed 231 in their first innings, courtesy of contributions from opener Kieron Powell, who scored a mature 41 off 48 deliveries. He was complemented well by Justin Greaves, who scored 62 off 113 deliveries, batting at No. 4 for Leeward Islands.

Pete Salmon and Ramaal Lewis took five and four wickets, respectively, for Jamaica.

After a closely contested first-innings game by both sides, Jamaica could only manage to score 196 in their second innings.

In the end, Leeward Islands made a mockery out of that chase, winning the game by a comfortable seven-wicket margin.

The 19th and 20th matches of the West Indies Test Championship saw Barbados and West Indies Academy record dominant victories over Trinidad & Tobago, and Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC), respectively.

Barbados won their game with eight wickets to spare, chasing a paltry 20-run target in the second innings. Jason Holder took a total of eight wickets in the match, while Jonathan Drakes amassed a total of 82 runs for Barbados.

West Indies Academy won a high-scoring contest with a healthy 61-run margin against Combined Campuses and Colleges. Teddy Bishops’ mature 114 off 170 deliveries helped the Windies academy post a target of 385 runs, which the CCC failed to chase.

