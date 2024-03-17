West Indies Test Championship 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after West Indies Academy vs Jamaica, Match 16

Windwards Volcanoes suffered their first defeat in the West Indies Test Championship 2024 at the hands of Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday. However, despite the loss, the Volcanoes are sitting pretty at the top of the table with three wins in four matches.

On the other hand, Trinidad and Tobago have moved to number three with two wins in four matches. Leewards Hurricanes beat Combined Campuses and Colleges in their fourth match and earned their third win of the tournament.

That win has taken them to number two on the table. On the other hand, Combined Campuses and Colleges slumped to their fourth consecutive defeat and found themselves at the bottom of the table.

Guyana Happy Eagles edged past Barbados Pride by 33 runs and, thereby, picked up their second win. The Eagles are now sitting at fifth with two wins in four games. Barbados Pride, meanwhile, find themselves at fourth with two wins in four games.

Jamaica Scorpions picked up their second win after beating West Indies Academy by two wickets. The Scorpions find themselves at sixth, while West Indies Academy are at seventh with a solitary win in four matches.

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force stun Windwards Volcanoes; Combined Campuses and Colleges slump to fourth straight loss

In the 13th match between Windwards Volcanoes and Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, the latter won the game by six wickets at Port of Spain. Windwards Volcanoes posted a 191-run total in the first innings.

In reply, Trinidad and Tobago scored 294 runs and took a 103-run lead. In their second innings, Windwards managed to score 288 runs, setting up a 186-run target. Trinbago and Tobago chased down the target with six wickets in hand.

The 14th match of the tournament saw Guyana Happy Eagles take on Barbados Pride at St. George. The Eagles posted a mammoth 436-run total in the first innings and, in reply, Barbados could only score 230 runs. The Eagles batted again and scored 136 for 8 before declaring their innings.

Guyana Happy Eagles, later, bowled out Barbados for 309 runs to win the game by 33 runs in the end.

Combined Campuses and Colleges took on Leewards Hurricanes in the 15th match at St. Augustine. The latter mustered 273 runs in their first innings and later, bowled out Leewards Hurricanes for 259.

In their second essay, Combined Campuses and Colleges posted 310, thereby, setting a 315-run target. Leewards Hurricanes chased down the target with three wickets in hand.

West Indies Academy squared up against Jamaica Scorpions in the 16th match at Sabina Park. The former batted first and managed to score 324 runs. Jamaica Scorpions also batted brilliantly to post a 372-run total in their first innings.

In their second innings, West Indies Academy mustered 281 to set up a 230-run target. The match went down to the wire but Jamaica Scorpions eventually chased down the total with two wickets in hand

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App