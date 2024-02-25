West Indies Test Championship 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Guyana vs West Indies Academy (Updated) ft. Mikyle Louis and Jomel Warrica

Barbados secured a four-wicket victory over Jamaica in the ninth clash of the West Indies Championship 2024 while Windward Islands registered an eight-wicket win over Comb C&C in the 10th game.

Meanwhile, Leeward Islands bagged a four-wicket win against T&T in the 11th contest, while Guyana racked up a 221-run comprehensive victory over West Indies Academy in the 12th clash.

In the ninth contest, Jamaica posted a total of 269 runs, courtesy of Romaine Morrison's 97*. Jomel Warrican was the standout bowler for Barbados, claiming a fifer. In reply, Barbados posted a whopping total of 389 runs as their skipped Kraigg Brathwaite shined, scoring 142 runs.

In the third innings, Jamaica went on to post a total of 292 runs, thanks to Abhijai Mansingh's 54 runs. Shaquille Cumberbatch was the star bowler, claiming a fifer for Barbados. In the fourth innings, Barbados clinched victory in 38.3 overs with four wickets remaining. Roshon Primus shined with 43 runs.

In the 10th game, Comb C&C posted a total of 204 runs, courtesy of Demario Richards' 46-run knock. Darel Cyrus was the standout bowler with a six-wicket haul for the Windward Islands. In response, Windward Islands registered a total of 395 runs as Kavem Hodge (158) and Sunil Ambris (120) shined with important runs. Romario Greaves claimed a fifer for Comb C&C.

In the third innings, Comb C&C posted 315 runs, courtesy of skipper Jonathan Carter's 94-run knock. In the fourth and final innings, Alick Athanaze's 58* runs sealed the deal with eight wickets remaining.

Moving to the 11th encounter, Trinidad & Tobago secured a total of 137 runs as Jeremiah Louis and Colin Archibald claimed three wickets each. The Leeward Islands registered 318 runs in reply as Jewel Andrew scored 87 runs. Anderson Phillip picked up a four-fer for T&T.

In the third innings, Trinidad & Tobago posted a total of 342 runs, thanks to Jyd Goolie's 64 runs. Daniel Doram and Rahkeem Cornwall picked up three wickets each. In the fourth innings, Leeward Islands claimed a win in 48 overs with four wickets in hand.

In the 12th encounter, Guyana posted a total of 175 runs. Joshua James claimed a four-fer for West Indies Academy. In response, WIA got bundled out for 162 runs. Kevin Sinclair was the star bowler with a four-fer for Guyana.

In the third innings, Guyana racked up a dominating total of 415/7d. Kevin Sinclair was the standout batter with a 165-run unbeaten knock. In the fourth innings, West Indies Academy got all-out for 207 runs as Isai Thorne claimed a four-fer to seal the deal for his side by 221 runs.

West Indies Test Championship 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 M Louis (LWD) 3 6 - 343 130 57.16 585 58.63 2 1 - 37 10 2 JL Carter (CC&C) 3 6 1 320 135* 64 576 55.55 1 2 1 34 2 3 KO Wickham (BDOS) 3 5 - 313 139 62.6 407 76.9 1 2 - 30 10 4 CAK Walton (JAM) 3 6 1 242 163 48.4 350 69.14 1 - - 29 7 5 K Sinclair (GUY) 3 4 1 241 165* 80.33 300 80.33 1 - - 35 2 6 SW Ambris (WWD) 3 3 - 237 120 79 269 88.1 1 1 - 25 7 7 JU Goolie (T&T) 3 5 - 223 113 44.6 552 40.39 1 1 - 24 4 8 R Morrison (JAM) 3 5 1 223 97* 55.75 292 76.36 - 2 - 23 7 9 JL Solozano (WWD) 3 6 3 215 86 71.66 446 48.2 - 1 - 28 1 10 JN Hamilton (LWD) 3 6 - 210 77 35 382 54.97 - 2 1 29 1

Mikyle Louis continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 343 runs from six innings at an average of 57.16. Jonathan Carter moved up from fourth to second rank with 320 runs. Kevin Wickham maintained his third position, accumulating 313 runs.

Chadwick Walton descended from second to fourth position, scoring 242 runs. Kevin Sinclair moved up from bottom to the fifth position, amassing 241 runs. Sunil Ambris (237) ascended from the bottom to secure the sixth position.

Jyd Goolie ascended from eighth to seventh rank with 223 runs. Romaine Morrison (223) rocketed to the seventh position at an average of 55.75. Jeremy Solozano (215) descended from sixth to ninth rank while Jahmar Hamilton (210) slipped from fifth to 10th position.

West Indies Test Championship 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JA Warrican (BDOS) 3 5 710 118.2 41 265 19 5/59 13.94 2.23 37.36 1 2 2 JS Louis (LWD) 3 6 495 82.3 17 258 17 5/29 15.17 3.12 29.11 - 1 3 AR Nedd (WIA) 3 6 791 131.5 37 298 17 6/78 17.52 2.26 46.52 - 2 4 RD John (WWD) 3 6 499 83.1 12 258 15 5/43 17.2 3.1 33.26 1 1 5 SK Springer (WWD) 3 6 459 76.3 10 254 14 4/44 18.14 3.32 32.78 1 - 6 RRS Cornwall (LWD) 3 6 654 109 35 278 14 6/61 19.85 2.55 46.71 - 1 7 P Salmon (JAM) 3 6 732 122 29 330 14 4/12 23.57 2.7 52.28 1 - 8 A Phillip (T&T) 3 4 295 49.1 7 184 13 4/33 14.15 3.74 22.69 2 - 9 J Bishop (WIA) 3 6 690 115 29 347 13 3/28 26.69 3.01 53.07 - - 10 DT Doram (LWD) 3 6 532 88.4 27 219 11 4/40 19.9 2.46 48.36 1 -

Jomel Warrican moved up from second to top position in the wickets standings with 19 scalps. Jeremiah Louis climbed up from third to second rank with 17 scalps at an average of 15.17. Ashmead Nedd moved up from fourth to third rank with 17 scalps at 17.52.

Ryan John slid from top to fourth position, scalping 15 wickets. Shamar Springer (14) retained his fifth rank at an average of 18.14. Rahkeem Cornwall (14) propelled from 10th to sixth rank with an average of 19.85.

Pete Salmon (14) and Anderson Phillip (13) occupied the seventh and eighth ranks at 23.57 and 14.15 respectively. Joshua Bishop (13) descended from the eighth to ninth rank at an average of 26.69. Daniel Doram settled with the 10th position, scalping 11 wickets at an average of 19.9.

