West Indies Test Championship 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Trinidad & Tobago vs Guyana (Updated) ft. Kevin Wickham and Jeremiah Louis

The Windward Islands secured a nine-wicket win against Jamaica in the first clash of the West Indies Championship 2023-24 while Barbados also registered a nine-wicket victory over Comb C&C.

On the other hand, West Indies Academy bagged a five-wicket win in the third clash against Leeward Islands while the fourth game between T&T and Guyana ended in a draw due to persistent rain.

In the first contest, Jamaica racked up a below-par total of 159 runs in the first innings. In the second innings, Windward Islands gathered a 341-run total to take up a good lead. Jamaica, in the third innings, posted a total of 234 runs. Windward chased down the target off 55 runs in 16 overs in the fourth innings.

Shifting our focus to the second clash, Barbados scored 344/8d while batting first. In the second innings, Comb C&C got all-out for 185 runs. In follow-on, they got bundled out for 193 runs with another below-par performance. In the fourth innings, Barbados chased down 35 runs to win the game.

Moving to the third game, Leeward Islands scored 137 runs batting first. WI Academy, in the second innings, got bundled out for 177 runs. In the third innings, Leeward posted 232 runs while WI Academy chased down the target of 195 runs in the fourth innings.

In the last contest of round 1, T&T scored a total of 215/4 in 81.2 overs vs Guyana. With frequent rain interruptions, the game ended in a draw.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing West Indies Test Championship 2023-24.

West Indies Test Championship 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 KO Wickham (BDOS) 1 1 0 139 139 139 135 102.96 1 - - 8 9 2 R Morrison (JAM) 1 2 0 103 68 51.5 106 97.16 - 1 - 11 4 3 JF Jeremiah (WWD) 1 2 1 102 80 102 191 53.4 - 1 - 16 1 4 JN Mohammed (T&T) 1 1 1 100 100* - 226 44.24 1 - - 11 0 5 JN Hamilton (LWD) 1 2 0 92 70 46 179 51.39 - 1 - 11 0 6 MNA Joseph (WIA) 1 2 1 85 43* 85 128 66.4 - - - 8 4 7 JA Drakes (BDOS) 1 1 0 84 84 84 99 84.84 - 1 - 13 0 8 SSJ Brooks (CC&C) 1 2 0 78 72 39 159 49.05 - 1 - 7 0 9 D Richards (CC&C) 1 2 0 75 47 37.5 175 42.85 - - - 7 2 10 SK Springer (WWD) 1 1 0 72 72 72 131 54.96 - 1 - 7 0

Barbados batter Kevin Wickham shined with a 139-run knock to top the run-scoring charts. Jamaica's keeper-batter Romaine Morrison scored 103 runs in two innings to take up the second rank.

Windward Islands batter Johnann Jeremiah racked up 102 runs from two innings to secure the third position. T&T batter Jason Mohammed smacked a century (100) to settle with the fourth rank in the tally.

Leeward's Jahmar Hamilton (92) helped him occupy the fifth position. Mbeki Joseph (92), Jonathan Drakes (84), Shamarh Brooks (78), Demario Richards (75), and Shamar Springer (72) settled with the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks respectively.

West Indies Test Championship 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JS Louis (LWD) 1 2 138 23 5 70 8 5/29 8.75 3.04 17.25 - 1 2 CAM Holder (BDOS) 1 2 269 44.5 8 140 8 5/69 17.5 3.12 33.62 - 1 3 JA Warrican (BDOS) 1 2 195 32.3 14 45 7 4/29 6.42 1.38 27.85 1 - 4 RD John (WWD) 1 2 132 22 2 64 6 5/43 10.66 2.9 22 - 1 5 J Layne (WIA) 1 2 144 24 7 63 5 3/45 12.6 2.62 28.8 - - 6 SK Springer (WWD) 1 2 160 26.4 4 83 5 3/53 16.6 3.11 32 - - 7 J Bishop (WIA) 1 2 168 28 6 62 4 3/33 15.5 2.21 42 - - 8 AR Nedd (WIA) 1 2 203 33.5 12 69 4 2/3 17.25 2.03 50.75 - - 9 Gordon Bryan (JAM) 1 2 162 27 5 85 4 4/64 21.25 3.14 40.5 1 - 10 NRJ Young (WIA) 1 2 192 32 7 100 4 2/48 25 3.12 48 - -

Leeward Islands pacer Jeremiah Louis shined with eight wickets at an average of 8.75. Barbados' offie Cham Holder also scalped eight wickets at an average of 17.5 to secure the second rank.

Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican secured the third rank with seven wickets. Pacer Ryan John occupied the fourth slot with six wickets. WI Academy pacer Johann Layne scalped five wickets at 12.6 to make it to the fifth rank.

Shamar Springer (4), Joshua Bishop (4), Ashmead Nedd (4), Gordon Bryan (4), and Nyeem Young (4) are at the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks, averaging 15.5, 17.25, 21.25, 25 and 28 respectively.

