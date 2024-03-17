West Indies Test Championship 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after West Indies Academy vs Jamaica (Updated) ft. Mikyle Louis

T&T Red Force defeated Windward Islands by six wickets in the 13th match of the West Indies Championship 2024 while Leeward Islands secured a three-wicket win over Comb C&C in the 14th encounter.

Meanwhile, Guyana registered a 33-run win over Barbados in the 15th clash while Jamaica racked up a two-wicket win over West Indies Academy in the 16th game.

Moving to the details of the 13th contest, Windward Islands batted first and posted a below-par total of 191 runs as Anderson Phillip scalped a fifer for T&T Red Force.

In response, T&T Red Force posted a 294-run total, thanks to Tion Webster's 107-run unbeaten knock in 139 balls. Kenneth Dember pocketed a fifer for the Islands.

In the third innings, Islands racked up 288 runs with Sunil Ambris scoring 71 runs. Jayden Seales claimed a three-wicket haul. In the fourth innings, T&T Red Force sealed the deal with six wickets in hand. Jyd Goolie smacked a 90-run knock in 213 balls to emerge as the standout batter.

In the 14th clash, Comb C&C posted 273 runs in the first innings. Amari Goodridge topped the batting charts, scoring 75 runs. Daniel Doram scalped a four-fer for the Islands. In reply, Islands posted 259 runs with Kieran Powell scoring a beautiful 114-run knock. Romario Graves scalped a fifer for Comb C&C.

In the third innings, Comb C&C posted a dominating total of 301 runs, thanks to Yannick Ottley's 99 runs. Rahkeem Cornwall picked up a four-fer for Islands. In the chase, Islands crossed the line with three wickets in hand. Keacy Carty (61) and Justin Greaves (61) were the standout batters.

Shifting our focus to the 15th game, Guyana dominated the batting in the first innings, smacking 436 runs. Veerasammy Permaul (90*) and Kevlon Anderson (87) were the star batters. In response, Barbados could post only 230 runs with Jonathan Drakes scoring 101 runs. Nial Smith claimed a three-fer for Guyana.

In the third innings, Guyana declared their innings at 136/8 as Jomel Warrican scalped a three-fer. In the chase, Barbados couldn’t reach home despite Zachary McCaskie's 87 runs and Jason Holder's 76-run knock. Gudakesh Motie and Permaul picked up three wickets apiece while Nial Smith claimed a four-fer as Guyana bagged a 33-run close win.

Delving into the details of the 16th match, West Indies Academy posted 324 runs in the first innings, thanks to Dorne Joshua's 83-run knock. Derval Green and Ojay Shields scalped three wickets each for Jamaica.

In reply, Jamaica gave a tough fight, scoring 372 runs. Leroy Lugg (64), Brandon King (77), and Peat Salmon (81) were the top batters. Joshua Bishop picked up a six-fer for WIA. In the third innings, WIA racked up 281 runs with Carlon Bowen scoring 53 runs. Abhijai Mansingh claimed a four-fer.

In the chase, Brandon King (65), Kirk McKenzie (47), and Abhijai Mansingh (42*) sealed the deal for Jamaica with two wickets in hand. Joshua Bishop (4) and Ashmead Nedd (3)'s efforts went in vain with the ball for WIA.

Without any further delay, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing West Indies Championship 2024.

West Indies Test Championship 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave 100 1 M Louis 4 8 - 360 130 45 2 2 SW Ambris 3 5 - 343 120 68.6 1 3 K Sinclair 3 6 1 338 165 67.6 1 4 J Carter 3 6 1 320 135 64 1 5 J Goolie 4 7 1 315 113 52.5 1 6 K Wickham 3 5 - 313 139 62.6 1 7 JL Solozano 4 8 3 293 86 58.6 0 8 JN Hamilton 4 8 - 259 77 32.38 0 9 J Drakes 4 7 - 257 101 36.71 1 10 C Walton 3 6 1 242 163 48.4 1

Mikyle Louis continues to lead the run-scoring charts, amassing 360 runs from eight innings. Sunil Ambris (343) ascended from the sixth rank to secure the second position in the standings. Kevin Sinclair (338) moved up from the fifth spot to the third position.

Jonathan Carter (320) slid from the second to the fourth spot. Jyd Goolie climbed up from the seventh to the fifth rank, accumulating 315 runs. Kevin Wickham (313) descended from the third to the sixth rank.

Jeremy Solozano (293) and Jahmar Hamilton (259) ascended from the ninth and 10th ranks to the seventh and eighth slots. Jonathan Drakes (257) propelled from the 16th to the ninth position while Chadwick Walton (242) slid from the fourth to the 10th spot.

West Indies Test Championship 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Mdns Highest Wkts Ave Econ 1 JA Warrican 4 7 54 5 24 16.46 2.23 2 JS Louis 4 8 21 5 23 16.13 3.12 3 J Bishop 4 8 45 6 23 22.52 2.26 4 RRS Cornwall 4 8 45 6 21 20.29 3.1 5 A Nedd 4 8 47 6 21 21.81 3.32 6 A Phillip 3 6 16 5 20 14.3 2.55 7 P Salmon 4 8 42 4 18 26 2.7 8 R John 4 8 15 5 17 20.71 3.74 9 S Springer 4 8 17 4 17 20.59 3.01 10 D Doram 4 8 39 4 15 19.67 2.46

Barbados star bowler Jomel Warrican (24) continues to be at the summit spot in the wickets standings. Jeremiah Louis maintained his second rank with 23 wickets from eight innings at 16.13. Joshua Bishop (23) ascended from the ninth to the third position at 22.17.

Rahkeem Cornwall (21) moved up from the sixth to the fourth rank at 20.29. Ashmead Nedd (21) slid from the third to the fifth rank at 21.62. Anderson Phillip (20) moved up from the eighth to the sixth position.

Peat Salmon (18) maintained his seventh rank. Ryan John (17) and Shamar Springer (17) slipped four spots each to occupy the eighth and ninth ranks at 20.71 and 20.59 respectively. Daniel Doram (15) retained his 10th position in the standings.

