WI vs SA 2021: West Indies use concussion substitute to replace Nkrumah Bonner with Kieran Powell in 1st Test

West Indies batsman Nkrumah Bonner has been ruled out of the first Test against South Africa after sustaining a concussion on Day 1. The Windies named left-handed batter Kieran Powell as Bonner's concussion substitute.

Nkrumah Bonner top-edged the first ball he faced onto his helmet after attempting a hook shot off the bowling of Anrich Nortje. The 32-year-old was checked on the field by medical experts, and the right-hander carried on with his batting at the time.

He lasted 32 balls, managing just 10 runs before being caught behind off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada. After the West Indies were bowled out for a paltry 97, Nkrumah Bonner didn't take the field when his side came out to bowl.

#WIvSA Nkrumah Bonner is currently concussed after receiving a blow to his helmet in the 1st innings



Kieran Powell replaces him in the field

Match referee Sir Richie Richardson approved Kieran Powell's inclusion and the southpaw will bat in Bonner's place in the second innings as per ICC match regulations.

South Africa have already taken a 31-run lead after ending Day 1 at 128-4. Rassie van der Dussen (34*) and Quinton de Kock (4*) are at the crease, and the pair will be keen to stretch their side's lead further on Day 2.

Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje rip apart West Indies

What a start to a Test debut! Seales grabs 3 wickets to end Day 1 | 1st Test.



Match report⬇️https://t.co/XmuRQibvKi — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 10, 2021

The West Indies were bowled out for just 97, their lowest score against South Africa in Tests. Anrich Nortje rocked the Windies' top-order, dismissing both openers. Lungi Ngidi, meanwhile, picked up a five-for to return with figures of 5-19. Nortje was the other pick of the bowlers, claiming 4-35.

Only five West Indies players managed to face 30 deliveries or more in their innings, with former skipper Jason Holder ending up as the team's top scorer with 20 runs.

Although the hosts kept themselves in the game by taking four wickets, South Africa are still in the driver's seat after taking a first-innings lead on the first day itself. Aiden Markram was the standout performer with the bat on the day, compiling a well-crafted 60 before being undone by debutant Jayden Seales.

⛔️ DAY 1 | CLOSE OF PLAY



The #Proteas end the day on 128/4, holding a 31-run lead, with vd Dussen (34*) and de Kock (4*) at the crease.



Earlier, Ngidi (5/19) and Nortje (4/35) helped dismiss @windiescricket for 97

