Babar Azam stepped down as the captain of Pakistan's men's cricket team across formats following the Men in Green's dismal 2023 World Cup campaign in India.

Babar's leadership came under the scanner as Pakistan failed to perform consistently in the showpiece event. The Men in Green's campaign ended in heartbreak, as they finished fifth in the point table with four wins from nine matches.

Pakistan's group-stage exit led to Babar relinquishing leadership. He announced on Wednesday, November 15, by sharing a resignation letter on his social media handles.

Here's what Babar Azam wrote in his resignation letter:

"I vividly remember the moment when I received the call from PCB to lead Pakistan in 2019. Over the past four years, I've experienced many highs and lows on and off the field, but I wholeheartedly and passionately aimed to maintain Pakistan's pride and respect in the cricket world."

"Reaching the number 1 spot in the white-ball format was a result of the collective efforts of players, coaches, and management but I'd like to express my gratitude to passionate Pakistan cricket fans for their unwavering support during this journey.

"Today, I am stepping down as the captain of Pakistan in all formats," he continued. "It's a difficult decision but I feel it is a right time to make this call. I will continue to represent Pakistan as a player in all three formats."

"I am here to support the new captain and the team with my experience and dedication. I want to express my sincere thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board for entrusting me with this significant responsibility. PAKISTAN ZINDABAD," Babar concluded.

Babar Azam captained Pakistan in 71 T20Is, 43 ODIs, and 20 Tests during his tenure. Under his leadership, they became the No. 1 ranked ODI team in the ICC rankings earlier this year.

Babar Azam met PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf before resigning as captain

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf conducted a meeting with Babar Azam at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore on Wednesday, November 15.

Babar announced his decision to step down as Pakistan's captain across formats shortly after the meeting.

Babar Azam's performance with the bat at the 2023 World Cup left a lot to be desired. The star batter failed to live up to the expectations, finishing with 320 runs from nine outings at an average of 40.00.